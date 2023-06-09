Donald Trump: Indicted! Again! With Violating the Espionage Act! Among Other Crimes!

Donald Trump may very well be going to prison.

In news broken by the former president himself late Thursday, Trump has been indicted on least seven federal charges — including willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act… making false statements… and an obstruction of justice conspiracy.

The charges all relate to classified documents that Trump appears to have been keeping at his home in Florida for the last two years.

Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 1, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. (Getty)

Maximum sentences for the respective charges, per their official statutes, range from five up to 20 years.

If Trump actually gets convicted, however, we shouldn’t exactly expect him to spend multiple decades behind bars.

Trump is set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. local time.

Trump, of course, was ALSO indicted in March for campaign finance violations based on hush money payments he made to an adult film star with whom he slept while married.

Donald Trump speaks during a Team Trump Volunteer Leadership Training at the Grimes Community Center in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1, 2023. (Getty)

News of this latest indictment comes after prosecutors investigating the case reportedly accessed a July 2021 recording of the former president acknowledging that he retained a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.

Meanwhile:

Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reportedly provided evidence to the grand jury against his ex-boss; and will plead guilty to federal charges as part of a limited-immunity deal in exchange for his testimony.

Donald Trump previously became the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

He’s now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges in two separate indictments. He’s made history, folks.

Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (Getty)

In a statement on social media, Trump wrote Thursday he had been told of the indictment and insisted the case was a “hoax.”

He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, even alleging at one point that he had the power to de-classify documents just by saying so out loud or thinking about it in his head.

Trump wrote he is “INNOCENT” and it was a “DARK DAY” for the country on something called Truth Social, adding:

“I am innocent. We will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly. Thank you very much.”

(Truth Social)

In May, Trump was also found liable for sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll following a highly publicized civil trial in Manhattan.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith is also overseeing the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

He may be indicted for a third time before the year is over.

Did we mention that Donald Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republication nomination for President?

d