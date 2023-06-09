Amanda Wilhelm Defends Parenting, Rebound Romance After Backlash

Thus far, the story of young widow Amanda Wilhelm is garnering sympathy from 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fans. But there are also real questions and criticisms.

The timeline puts Amanda’s husband’s death at last year. She also began filming this show last year. Is that too soon?

And is the way that her children bring their father’s cremation urn around with them healthy? Or ghoulish?

Amanda is addressing the criticisms and more. But wait … did she also accidentally spoil Season 6?

In this promo for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Amanda Wilhelm holds hands with Razvan Ciocoi. (TLC)

Taking to Instagram this week, Amanda Wilhelm tried to address what fans and critics were saying about her.

“Being part of a TV show,” she began, “I realize I opened myself up to have everyone judge me.”

Amanda continued: “And give their opinions about me and my life, good or bad.”

(TLC)

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion based on the little they’ve seen of me and will see on the show,” Amanda acknowledged.

“But,” she wrote, there were “just a few things I’d like to share.”

Here, she sought to clarify the timeline of her late husband’s tragic death from cancer.

(TLC)

“My late husband and I were together for twelve years,” Amanda shared, “married eight.”

That means that she was a teenager when they got together.

Which, of course, really reinforces her sister’s states concerns. Amber worries that Amanda doesn’t know how to just be a person and a mom without also being a partner. She has spent all of her adult life as a wife.

(TLC)

“He passed away early 2022,” Amanda clarified.

She did not specify, but his obituary did — he died in mid-March of 2022. Fifteen months ago.

Amanda then detailed that “filming for the show took place end of 2022 early 2023.” She began filming about eight months after his passing.

On Instagram, Amanda Wilhelm posted a lengthy post under the 90 Day heading to address criticisms of her rebound romance and concerns about her children. (Instagram)

Amanda also delved into her new, on-screen relationship.

“Also, my children knew Razvan as being my friend only, nothing more,” she claimed.

Well, Amanda didn’t tell them more than that. As we saw on the show, kids pick up on things.

(TLC)

“Regarding me leaving them to go to Romania,” Amanda continued, “they were perfectly well taken care of.”

The kids were with her aunt “and stayed in our home with family so that their regular routine was never interrupted.”

Amanda affirmed: “My children are my world, and I would never do anything to cause them any trauma or pain.”

(TLC)

“I was never looking to replace their father,” Amanda emphasized.

She added: “or even gave them the impression I was romantically involved with someone.”

Then, Amanda delved into alarm that viewers feel over the very physical role that her late husband’s ashes play in her kids’ day-to-day lives.

(TLC)

The family brings this cremation urn with them on family visits, on car rides, and even on picnics.

“Lastly, if my children wanted to carry their father’s ashes around with them for five years,” Amanda wrote, “I’d let them.”

That is certainly sweet. At least, her intentions are very good. The concern is mostly over whether this is healthy for her young children.

(TLC)

Amanda was responding to a cacophony of “feedback” from fans and bloggers. And, obviously, some were downright mean-spirited.

Some had very nuanced concerns, not just about her kids but about her own mental state.

In fact, many of these worries echoed those that her sister, Amber, expressed. Amanda’s rebound romance is probably not healthy for her.

(TLC)

Meanwhile, some fans are speculating that Amanda accidentally spoiled her season.

Notably, her message refers to Razvan in the past tense.

She is describing events from last autumn and early this year. So … let’s not jump to conclusions.