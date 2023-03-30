Donald Trump Indicted by Grand Jury, Releases Maniacal Statement in Response

It has finally happened.

On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on charges centered around payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence allegations of an extramarital affair.

This decision marks the first-ever criminal case against a former United States Commander-in-Chief.

The official indictment is expected to be announced within days, per The New York Times, although Trump isn’t waiting that long to react to the development.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump says in a new statement.

“From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

News of Trump’s alleged affair with a woman named Stormy Daniels surfaced in 2018 after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to his mistress a month before the 2016 election.

This supposed hush money was meant to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they’d had years earlier.

The thing is, Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has said he paid Daniels out of his own bank account and was never reimbursed; this would make it an illegal campaign contribution and an example of fraud.

To be clear, however, specific charges against Trump have not yet been announced.

In his rambling statement in response to the news, Trump cited previous instances of when he’s so clearly been wrongly targeted:

“You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”

Daniels and Cohen both met with prosecutors earlier this month as the Manhattan District Attorney built his case against Trump.

Trump, of course, has already announced plans to run for the White House again in 2024.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Trump continued this evening, hoping to use this indictment as a way to energize his base.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done.”

With nearly every Republican Senator in his corner, Trump concluded as follows:

The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before.

Ever.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace.

Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden.

The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here.

Everyone can see it.

So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

