Donald Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse, Defamation in E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit Ahead of CNN Town Hall

Tuesday, May 9 was an uncharacteristically good day for women. Symbolically, for women as a demographic. But specifically for three women.

The court denied Tory Lanez a new trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A judge tossed Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood.

And E. Jean Carroll triumphed in court over disgraced former president Donald Trump.

The jury found him liable in the battery and defamation lawsuit. The judge awarded Carroll a total $5 million in damages.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 09: Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 09, 2023 in New York City. Carroll has testified that she was raped by former President Trump, giving details about the alleged attack in the mid-1990s. Trump has stated that the attack never happened and has denied meeting her. He has not taken the stand during the trial which will now go to the jury for deliberations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, May 9, the jury took only three hours to deliberate.

A lot of people try to read into how long a jury takes to deliberate. In many cases, the assumption is that jurors are more likely to debate at length when finding someone guilty or awarding damages. By that logic, this “extended lunch” deliberation period would have been bad news for E. Jean Carroll.

Instead, the jury found Trump legally liable for both defaming the columnist and for sexually abusing her.

LITITZ, PA – OCTOBER 26: President Donald Trump dances to the song YMCA after speaking at a rally on October 26, 2020 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. With 8 days to go before the election, Trump is today holding 3 rallies across Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state. In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by only 44,000 votes out of more than 6 million cast, the first Republican to carry the Keystone State since 1988. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The jury did not find that she proved the case of rape during the lawsuit.

However, it looks like she made a solid case for everything else while suing Trump for battery and defamation.

The result? A total of about $5 million in damages. Trump, infamous for avoiding paying bills, will have to pay up.

DAVENPORT, IOWA – MARCH 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump’s visit follows those by potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who hosted events in the state last week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The lawsuit refers to Trump’s sexual abuse of Carroll in 1996. And to the defamation that followed.

At the time, the two had run into each other at a Manhattan department store and shopped together. After that, as the jury has concluded, Trump attacked her in the dressing room.

Trump accused Carroll of lying, referring to the allegation as a “hoax.” He also publicly declared that he would not have raped her because she was not his type. Obviously, that’s one of the worst defenses that one can put forward.

Federal agents have raided Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It probably did not help his case that he referred to Carroll as a “whackjob” during his deposition in the case.

In a defamation lawsuit, you probably don’t want to showcase your willingness to insult the person suing you. Obviously.

Perhaps his attorneys advised him of this. One can only guess at what thoughts might crawl their way through his mind.

Donald and Ivanka Trump arrive at a meeting at the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

E. Jean Carroll released a statement following her courtroom vindication.

“I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back,” Carroll noted. “Today, the world finally knows the truth.”

She expressed: “This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump took questions from reporters over a range of topics including on the progress of his campaign and his opinions on the war in Ukraine. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the agenda of the Republican Party. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, CNN is giving Trump a town hall special as part of his 2024 presidential campaign. Gross!

David Zaslav, widely reviled owner of Warner Bros Discovery and thus CNN, has defended the move. Of course he has.

We don’t know if Trump will address this at the town hall, but we’re sure that whatever he says will be vile.