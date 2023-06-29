Dean McDermott Wants a Divorce Because He Was Tired of Tori Spelling Demands, Publicity

With the on-again, off-again split news, fans are wondering why Dean McDermott is divorcing Tori Spelling.

As in why, specifically. The writing has been on the wall (sometimes fading, sometimes in bold, fresh ink) for years.

So, what is it this time?

He was tired of her taking him for granted. And, allegedly, he felt sickened that Tori used previous fights for publicity stunts.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

Earlier in June, Dean McDermott took to social media to publicly reveal his intentions to divorce Tori Spelling.

At the time, his post made things sound pretty mutual.

Of course, he swiftly deleted it. This left fans scratching their heads, and even insiders close to the couple suggested that it was a false alarm.

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

Not so, however.

People soon spotted Dean loading his belongings into a storage rental unit.

And since then, reports have made it clear that, despite more than half a year of relative peace and happiness, he has decided that it’s over.

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Instagram)

So, what gives?

RadarOnline details that Dean grew “tired” of his “demanding and entitled” wife, Tori Spelling.

This matches up very closely with other reports, including THG‘s recent reporting on the matter.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

We noted that Dean had — according to an alleged mutual friend — realized that “nothing he ever does will be good enough for her.”

“Dean has changed and worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be,” the insider told The Daily Mail.

“But she is still demanding and entitled,” the source griped. “Nothing he does or has done will ever be good enough for her.”

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

But, after 17 years of marriage, this was about more than just Tori wanting flowers and romantic gestures from her husband.

“For a very long time Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant,” the insider reported.

“Everyone knew about their issues,” the source pointed out. “And she didn’t play it down, she played it.”

In 2021, Dean McDermott posted a video to thank his kids for showing him some love. (Instagram)

The insider then described Tori as “even going so far to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce.”

This was during those tumultuous months of 2021. All year long, Tori and Dean’s marriage seemed to be effectively over.

And the source explained that all of the publicity “really took a toll on Dean.” Even, it seems, after they reconciled.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 on May 31, 2023. (Getty)

Another very public issue has been their financial struggles. The two have five kids. And work has been … sporadic.

“Tori did not feel like Dean was holding his weight at the time,” the inside source dished.

“She kept wanting more and more,” the source added.

Over the years, Dean McDermott has kept up with his fitness routine. This 2018 gym day pic is a reminder of that. (Instagram)

“And from Tori’s perspective, she always just felt like Dean wasn’t carrying his half,” the insider went on.

The source noted: “She feels like she had to raise all their children on her own and, for the most part, she is right.”

However, apparently Dean feels that his recent work — professionally and at home — should have made up the difference.

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

It seems very likely, given the timing, that the family fell under new financial strain after having to flee their infested former home.

Though Tori gave a shoutout to renter’s insurance for helping them after they escaped the life-threatening mold. But that’s not a long-term solution when you need to house yourselves and your kids.

That doesn’t mean that this split wasn’t a long time coming. It simply meant that recent stresses may have caused old problems to bubble to the surface.