Why is Dean McDermott Divorcing Tori Spelling?

Earlier this month, Dean McDermott’s divorce announcement brought on relief and then confusion.

(The only confusing element was when he deleted it)

He still plans to divorce Tori Spelling … just as soon as he can afford to move out. But why? Or rather, what was it this time?

Apparently, he felt that she was too demanding. And Dean blamed her for the rest of the world knowing about all of their prior issues.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have never seemed to have the happiest marriage on the planet. We’re just saying. (Getty)

An inside source spoke to The Daily Mail about the thought process behind Dean’s determination to divorce Tori.

“For a very long time, Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant,” the insider claimed.

Apparently, this goes back to 2021, when the two of them were on the brink of divorce. Um, kind of like things are now — except without the short-lived Instagram post.

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

“Everyone knew about their issues,” the source characterized of Tori and Dean’s 2021 clashes.

“And she didn’t play it down,” the insider characterized. “She played it.”

The source accused Tori of “even going so far [as] to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting, holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce.”

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. (Getty)

That incident dates back to October of 2021. And, sure enough, Page Six ended up running with that news.

Even though it was only the latest in a series of clear indicators that they were headed for splitsville.

Apparently, it “really took a toll on Dean,” the source alleged.

In 2021, Dean McDermott posted a video to thank his kids for showing him some love. (Instagram)

So, what else is going on this time? It can’t just be that they’re breaking up because he felt that she was too messy during the last breakup, right?

The insider said that Dean has complained for friends that “nothing he does … will ever be good enough” for Tori.

You know, for an inside source that is allegedly a mutual friend, this person sounds like they’re pretty solidly in one party’s corner.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

“Dean has changed,” the source asserted.

“And,” the insider added, he has “worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be.”

The source then lamented: “But she is still demanding and entitled.”

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

So what was Tori demanding (allegedly) that Dean was failing (also allegedly) to do?

“Tori did not feel like Dean was holding his weight,” the insider reported.

“She kept wanting more and more,” the source claimed. “And from Tori’s perspective, she always just felt like Dean wasn’t carrying his half.”

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 on May 31, 2023. (Getty)

The insider elaborated: “She feels like she had to raise all their children on her own.”

Remember, they have five children. The eldest is 16. The youngest is 6.

“And,” the source acknowledged, “for the most part, she is right.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Getty)

“She wanted him to start working and bring home money to support their family,” the insider said.

“And,” the source asserted, “he landed major role in a Canadian TV series and some big movie parts.”

The insider added: “She wanted him to be a better father to their kids, and he has devoted all his free time to them.”

Over the years, Dean McDermott has kept up with his fitness routine. This 2018 gym day pic is a reminder of that. (Instagram)

“She wanted him to be more romantic,” the source noted.

“And,” the insider claimed, “he would go out of his way to bring her flowers.”

To hear this source tell it, Dean was “constantly showering her with gifts to show her how much he loved her, and it finally sunk in.”