Julia Fox Comes Out as a Lesbian: Sorry, Boys – And Kanye!

Julia Fox just came out as a lesbian.

After years of celibacy and apparently not boning at all during her brief entanglement with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems star’s news isn’t so surprising.

Fans are already congratulating her. Everyone deserves to live as themselves, after all.

Meanwhile, she’s promising the men of the world that she’ll never repeat the mistake of dating one of them.

Julia Fox visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on Location at Sundance 2024 on January 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb)

On TikTok, Julia Fox came out as a lesbian

Taking to TikTok on Monday, July 8, Julia Fox stitched a response to a TikTok video. (“Stitches” allow people to add to or offer rebuttals to existing videos)

The original video showed TikTok denizen @emgwaciedawgie saying: “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.’”

That commentary referred to closeted lesbians or lesbians who may be in denial about their sexuality. In our deeply homophobic society, it is very normal for people to attempt going through the motions of cishet compliance before feeling free to be themselves.

In Julia Fox’s stitched response, she faces the camera and says: “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Obviously, she does not owe anyone an apology. The social pressures to feign heterosexuality cause many people to date without attraction — and she may have earnestly not realized that she was not attracted to men.

The funny part of this is the implication that she loathed Kanye West. It doesn’t excuse dating him, but it is funny.

Julia Fox attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Julia Fox has discussed being gay

Though Julia Fox infamously dated Kanye West (for less than two months, in 2022) and was actually married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020, she has spoken about wanting to date women.

During a 2022 interview with Ziwe, she noted: “I have some gay bone [in my body] and I need to explore that a little bit more.”

At the time, Fox added: “Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a ‘lesbian’ and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

Julia Fox attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As we previously reported, Julia Fox announced in 2023 that she never boned Kanye West during their brief, ill-advised entanglement.

“It wasn’t really about that,” she characterized at the time.

Indeed, many suspected that Kanye was using Julia Fox to get back at Kim, while she was using Ye for attention.

Julia Fox attends the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

In recent years, Julia Fox has been celibate

“2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh,” she announced in May on a separate TikTok video.

Not everyone desires sex. Sometimes it’s about the effort not being worth it, about a lack of sexual attraction (the asexual community exists!), or personal or religious restrictions. It can even be about safety.

Of course, it can also be about believing that you don’t enjoy sex simply because you’re still figuring yourself out. While Julia Fox can absolutely come out as a lesbian without having sex to “prove” it, her coming out could also signal plans to break that celibacy streak. If so, we have a sneaking suspicion that she’ll share the news.