Why Dean McDermott Desperately Needed a Divorce From Tori Spelling

If you’re a fan of iconic Hollywood couples and their downfall, you might still be wondering why Dean McDermott divorced Tori Spelling.

As in why, specifically. The writing had been on the wall (sometimes fading, sometimes in bold, fresh ink) for years.

So, what is it this time? Well, it depends on who you ask.

If you consult the official divorce papers filed in April 2024, Tori cited irreconcilable differences with Dean as the reason for the split.

If you listen to those close to Dean, he was tired of her taking him for granted. And, allegedly, he felt sickened that Tori used previous fights for publicity stunts. And now, he wants spousal support after everything they’ve been through.

But what’s the real reason? Let’s dive in.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Dean McDermott Divorced: Tori Isn’t His Only Ex Wife

It’s hard to remember a time when it wasn’t the story of Tori and Dean, but the truth is, McDermott was married once before.

Comedian and actress Mary Jo Eustace was the first Mrs. McDermott after the pair married in 1993. The love was not meant to last, though.

The couple, who share 25-year-old son Jack, split in 2006. Dean and Tori married that same year, coincidentally, and stayed together until 2023.

That’s when things took a turn for the worst.

Dean McDermott Announced Split From Tori – Then Deleted The Evidence

In June 2023,, Dean McDermott took to social media to publicly reveal his intentions to divorce Tori Spelling.

At the time, his post made things sound pretty mutual.

Then, he swiftly deleted it. This left fans scratching their heads, and even insiders close to the couple suggested that it was a false alarm.

Not so, however.

People soon spotted Dean loading his belongings into a storage rental unit in photos published online.

Oddly enough, it took nearly a full year for the divorce to be final and recognized by all parties involved.

In April 2024, Tori and Dean announced their divorce final. According to the divorce petition, the couple separated on June 17, 2023, which puts Dean’s post into perspective.

Three days after the divorce was announced, Tori launched her podcast and told the world her side of the story.

“Our relationship definitely changed to the point where I felt like I was just in this alone with the kids,” she said. “And it was a lot of responsibility while also rebuilding a career, which I did. We became a family brand.”

As for Dean, well, that’s a bit more complicated.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 on May 31, 2023. (Getty)

Why Dean Was Happy To Divorce Tori

RadarOnline details that Dean grew “tired” of his “demanding and entitled” wife, Tori Spelling.

This matches up very closely with other reports THG has read as well.

We’ve noted that Dean had — according to an alleged mutual friend — realized that “nothing he ever does will be good enough for her.”

“Dean has changed and worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be,” the insider told The Daily Mail.

“But she is still demanding and entitled,” the source griped. “Nothing he does or has done will ever be good enough for her.”

But, after 17 years of marriage, this was about more than just Tori wanting flowers and romantic gestures from her husband.

“For a very long time Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant,” the insider reported.

“Everyone knew about their issues,” the source pointed out. “And she didn’t play it down, she played it.”

The insider then described Tori as “even going so far to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce.”

The Breaking Point

This was during those tumultuous months of 2021. All year long, Tori and Dean’s marriage seemed to be effectively over.

And the source explained that all of the publicity “really took a toll on Dean.” Even, it seems, after they reconciled.

Another very public issue has been their financial struggles. The two have five kids. And work has been … sporadic.

“Tori did not feel like Dean was holding his weight at the time,” the inside source dished.

“She kept wanting more and more,” the source added.

“And from Tori’s perspective, she always just felt like Dean wasn’t carrying his half,” the insider went on.

The source noted: “She feels like she had to raise all their children on her own and, for the most part, she is right.”

However, apparently Dean feels that his recent work — professionally and at home — should have made up the difference.

It seems very likely, given the timing, that the family fell under new financial strain after having to flee their infested former home.

Though Tori gave a shoutout to renter’s insurance for helping them after they escaped the life-threatening mold. But that’s not a long-term solution when you need to house yourselves and your kids.

That doesn’t mean that this split wasn’t a long time coming. It simply meant that recent stresses may have caused old problems to bubble to the surface.