Christine Brown and David Woolley: Wait, Did They Just Elope?!?

Christine Brown gave TikTok viewers a tutorial this weekend on how to slice a watermelon.

It’s was somewhat interesting. It was probably fairly useful to a handful of folks out there, especially as this fruit becomes greatly consumed in the hot summer months ahead.

But it wasn’t exactly the food item in Brown’s left hand that caught people’s attention in the video.

It was the apparent new piece of jewelry on her finger!

Forget the watermelon in this photo. Is that a wedding band on Christine Brown’s finger?!? (Instagram)

You can see for yourself immediately above.

There’s Christine. There’s a piece of cut-up watermelon. There’s her engagement ring. And there’s… also a wedding band?!?

Asked one astute observer after checking out this footage:

Did they elope?!?

(Instagram)

Brown, of course, got engaged to David Woolley in mid-April.

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote the Sister Wives star on Instagram at the time.

After splitting from spiritual spouse Kody in November 2021, Christine went public with her now-fiance on Valentine’s Day 2023.

“We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine,” she wrote as a caption online just a few days later, adding:

“To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!!”

Christine Brown and then-boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah. (Instagram)

Those words don’t sound like they came from someone planning to elope.

But here’s the thing:

Christine and David’s wedding will almost definitely be filmed by TLC for Sister Wives Season 18.

So might the couple have decided to have their own, small, intimate ceremony ahead of time? Before the giant hullabaloo that will be made by the network and program producers?

It’s not a far-fetched notion.

Say hello to Christine Brown’s finace, David Woolley! Well done, you! (Instagram)

We had previously written that Brown and Woolley would be getting married some time this summer.

“I’ve heard around July,” a source told The Sun awhile ago of when Christine and David are planning to exchange vows, adding of the ceremony:

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school.”

Added this insider:

“They’d love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background.”

Yes, FIANCE! David Woolley has popped the question to Christine Brown and she has said YES. (Instagram)

Neither Christine nor David has said much about the impending ceremony, which may be due to contracts they signed with TLC that prevent them from delving into any details.

Gotta save it for the air, you know?

As for whether or not any vows have been exchanged, another TikTok user doesn’t agree with the sentiment expressed by some who think an elopement did occur.

“Her engagement ring has multiple band intertwined: I don’t see a wedding band, just an engagement ring,” this person says.

