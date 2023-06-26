Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on Verge of Being Fired By Netflix Following Collapse of Spotify Deal [Report]

Earlier this month we reported on the surprising news that Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast had been canceled by Spotify after just one season.

The move came as a surprise, as the project attracted big-name guests and a sizable audience.

But Meghan produced just 12 episodes over the course of her two-and-a-half year partnership with Spotify, and execs were said to be unhappy with the quantity of her output.

Now, another streaming giant has reportedly informed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they’ll be kicked to the curb if they don’t step up their content creation game.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As you may recall, Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2022 Netflix documentary debuted to very big numbers.

But in what must feel like an unpleasant case of deja vu for the Sussexes, Netflix has reportedly sent word that if the couple can’t start producing more and better content, their contract will be terminated.

Harry and Meghan signed a $50 million deal with the platform, but they’ve only received about $10 million of that money.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, the other $40 million is contingent on Harry and Meghan delivering more buzz-worthy content, and there are doubts that they’ll be up to that task.

One project, an animated series that was to be produced by Meghan has already been shelved.

The next one, a documentary about the Invictus Games, is a passion project for Harry that will no doubt tell some moving stories — but it almost certainly won’t deliver a massive audience the way the couple’s first series did.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

One insider tells The Sun that if the Netflix deal sours, both sides will quietly go their separate ways and pretend that the decision was mutual.

“There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way,” says the source.

“Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward,” the insider adds.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

The Sun also quotes a different Netflix insider who claims that streamer is afraid that public interest in Harry and Meghan is already past its peak.

“The lemon has been fully squeezed,” says the second source.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series. (Netflix)

It’s the latest in a string of public humiliations for Harry and Meghan that began when the Sussexes were allegedly chased by a pack of paparazzi during to a visit to New York City last month.

Several public figures cast doubt on Harry and Meghan’s version of events, with some accusing the couple of outright lying.

The good news is, despite the fears expressed by that anonymous Netflix exec, the public is still interested in Harry and Meghan — just not in the way that Harry and Meghan would want.