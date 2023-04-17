Christine Brown: I’m Blessed to Have a Second Chance, And I Bought a New House!

New man. New start.

Brand new house!

We just learned that Christine Brown, who announced her engagement a few days ago to David Woolley, purchased a new home with her now-fiancee back in March.

It cost $770,000 … is located in Lehi, Utah… and is 4,200 square feet in size.

The new build, as you can tell from the gorgeous photo above, also offers unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos, the East mountains and Jordan River.

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote the Sister Wives star on Instagram last week.

She had previously gone social media official with Woolley on Valentine’s Day, and previously referred to the widower as her soulmate.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” wrote Christine in February.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Christine offered an update to her followers.

“We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine,” she wrote as a caption to the photo below, adding:

“To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!!”

Brown went on to ask for some help in this romantic matter.

“I’m asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS,” Christine wrote.

“Please reach out and DM me your info if you’re a Utah Local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding. @david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with my by my side.”

Going hashtag crazy, the mother of six added:

#weddingseason #gettinghitched #imgettingmarried #blessedlife ##letsfindmyperfectdress #sayyes #secondchances

Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

The couple’s new home features three stories, including a walk out basement, based on property records.

The modern farmhouse vibes that the kitchen exudes continue throughout the home, including the mudroom and the living room fireplace, which is wrapped in shiplap.

According to this same property listing, the “thoughtfully designed home” also includes a large primary suite, “very spacious bedrooms with generous closets,” a “gourmet kitchen” with a farmhouse sink, white shaker cabinets and black hardware.

It sounds beautiful!

Christine Brown and David Woolley just seem to happy together. And we are SO happy for them!

After accepting Woolley’s proposal last week, Christine also spoke to People Magazine.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine said to the outlet, adding:

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple.

Over the last few weeks, Christine has spent time with David’s family, while he just came back from a road trip with his now-fiancee and her youngest daughter.

“Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures,” Christine wrote in a previous Instagram caption.

“I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views.

“Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore.”