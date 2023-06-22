Christine and Janelle Brown Talked SO Much $hit About Kody on Recent Trip: Report

As previously reported, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown touched down in Nashville, Tennessee a few days ago for a Plexus Worldwide conference.

The Sister Wives stars went out and partied while in town on business.

They also got personal, however.

This past Sunday night, according to a witness who spoke to The Sun, Janelle and Christine took a few moments at a bar in Nashville to lay hard into their ex-spouse.

“They were definitely talking smack about Kody and the other wives,” this onlooker told The Sun of Christine, Janelle, Christine’s fiance and Janelle’s daughter all hanging out at a low-key bar.

“They were having a deep and animated conversation that lasted over three hours.”

Added this source:

“Christine seemed very heated while talking about Kody. She mentioned he was stressing her out…

“Everyone brought up Meri and Robyn as well and it wasn’t in a positive light. You can tell they were all aggravated.”

This isn’t exactly shocking.

Christine said multiple times in the past that a major basis for her decision to walk away from Kody stemmed from his clear preference for Robyn.

Back in April, Christine also admitted that things were pretty darn awkward between all the sister wives.

“We’re all still a family,” she did remark to Variety, however, using the word directly above and adding of filming Sister Wives Season 18:

“Hopefully it just gets less awkward.”

Christine and Janelle have remained close throughout the years.

The former left Kody in November 2021 and the latter did the same just over a year later.

Both women work as salespeople for Plexus, which has garnered some criticism for seemingly being a pyramid scheme that takes advantage of sad and lonely and desperate women.

But we’re not here to talk about that at the moment.

The Sun, meanwhile, went on to quote the Nashville witness as saying that Christine’s fiance, David Woolley, said on Sunday that he met Robyn or Meri (the onlooker doesn’t recall which) on at least one occasion and that this individual gave him “weird looks.”

Everyone in the party also agreed that Sister Wives went a bit off the rails last season.

“Maddie, I believe, was the one who said the show became ‘volatile,'” the source said.

Of interesting and troubling note?

“She also claimed Kody ‘cut them off,'” the insider noted.

Sounds like ripe material for Season 18!