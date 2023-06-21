Christine Brown Celebrates Wild Night in Nashville, Parties at "Most Famous Bar" in America

Christine Brown really is living her best life these days.

The Sister Wives mainstay attended a black tie dinner a few days ago as part of her affiliation with the company Plexus Worldwide… and then she continued this business-related adventure by heading to a conference in Nashville.

It wasn’t all business there for Christine, however.

According to a witness who spoke to The Sun, Brown enjoyed a wild night out in Tennessee with both fiance David Woolley and very close pal Janelle.

Christine Brown is looked as fancy as she can in this photo alongside fiance David Woolley in June 2023. (Instagram)

To kick off the evening in question, the couple went to an invite-only Boots & Bling party at Wildhorse Saloon around 7:30 p.m. last Friday, although The Sun reports it was “packed” inside and they “didn’t end up staying long.”

After saying goodbye to Janelle Brown and her daughter, Maddie, Christine and David booked it for Coyote Ugly Saloon, which bills itself as “the most famous bar on the planet.”

It’s one of the craziest, too.

“There were girls dancing on the bar and a lot of inappropriate things going on inside,” an insider tells The Sun, adding of what transpired inside the establishment:

“The emcee was telling one girl to sit on another girl’s face!

“The emcee also made a comment to another girl on the bar, like, ‘Make her wet!’ and ‘I want you to show me how you ride it.'”

Christine Brown used this photo to wish David Woolley a happy Father’s Day. (Instagram)

Sounds like fun.. for certain types of individuals.

With music such as Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps” playing in the background, partygoers at Coyote Ugly were seen taking body shots and drinking cocktails from extra large plastic cups, while girls danced on one another.

But Christine and David didn’t really participate in these festivities.

“They sat at the very end of the bar,” The Sun writes. “They stayed for less than 30 minutes and then made a fast exit.”

Brown and Woolley are living together these days in Utah.

The former, of course, left spiritual spouse Kody back in November 2021.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine said at the time on social media, noting that they will “continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Said Kody back then:

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

(Instagram)

Christine and Kody share six kids, all of whom reportedly get along well with Woolley.

“I’ve heard around July,” a source previously told The Sun of when Christine and David are planning to exchange vows, adding of the impending ceremony:

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school.”

So exciting!

