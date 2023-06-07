Amy Slaton Puckers Up, Is Feeling Herself in Brand New TikTok Video

Amy Slaton is clearly feeling confident at the moment.

And perhaps hoping her estranged husband takes notice.

On Tuesday, the 1000-Lb Sisters star uploaded a new video to TikTok in which she puckered up her lips to the camera and wrote “Feeling myselfie” as a caption.

This would be nod to the track she chose to play alongside the new image: the 2014 hit “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj.

Amy Slaton puckers up and reaches out to her fans in this TikTok selfie. (TikTok)

Lyrics from this song are both revealing and somewhat X-rated.

They include “He be thinking about me when he whacks off” and “Flippin’ up my skirt and I be whippin’ all that work.”

Fresh off a marriage that has come to an end after about four years, it’s safe to assume Amy is sending her soon-to-be-ex a not-so-subtle message here, wouldn’t you say?

Eat your heart out, Michael Halterman!

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

Amy and Michael are parents to a two-year old son and an 11-month old son.

They just recently agree to try and settle their custody dispute outside of a courtroom, which offers up hope that they may end up on amicable terms.

This hadn’t really seemed like a possibility after what we had initially heard about the former couple.

Back on February 24, for example, they got into a screaming match that resulted in Amy calling 911 — and claiming that her husband has turned violent.

(Instagram)

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the police report stated at the time, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, meanwhile, alleged Michael eventually “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home.

Scary, huh?!?

On March 8, a judge amended Amy’s order of protection and deemed that Halterman could spend time with sons Gage and Glenn, as long as he was under adult supervision.

1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby! (Instagram)

As far as we comprehend right now, Amy has her sons on weekdays, while Michael cares for them at his mother’s place on the weekend.

Both Amy and Michael have also been ordered by a judge NOT to trash the other in public and/or to talk about their divorce on social media.

Which brings us back to both Slaton’s latest TikTok video discussed above and also to some other selfies she’s shared online of late.

Amy is trying to make Michael jealous, in our opinion.

(TLC)

As for where things went awry for the spouses?

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun reported awhile back, stating of the couple’s timeline.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Another source has said Halterman didn’t want his kids featured on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The stars were only able to have kids after Amy lost enough weight years ago to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

“No one in the family likes Michael,” a different Sun insider previously emphasized, making it sound as if most people around her think Amy is at least making the right call.

w