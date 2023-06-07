Melissa Gorge BLASTS Teresa Giudice as "Fake," Husband as "B-tch Boy"

You think part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was explosive?

Last week, when Teresa Giudice accused sister-in-law Melissa Gorga of effectively sending her to jail?

It was, of course.

But it was also nothing compared to part two, which aired on Tuesday night.

Gotta love Andy Cohen’s face here as he sits between Teresa and Melissa. (Bravo)

The ongoing feud between these relatives hit its apex (so far, at least) on stage as Melissa and Teresa basically talked over each other and exchanged very personal insults for multiple minutes.

At one point during the special, Gorga called Giudice’s husband, Louie Ruelas, a “bitch boy.”

As many might recall, it was this same phrase Teresa used to describe Joe Gorga at the season 12 reunion… which led to an wild fight between the siblings and featured Joe walking off the stage, threatening to quit the franchise for good.

He didn’t do so, of course.

Bravo put up a shady splitscreen to highlight the animosity as Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice tried to talk over each other at the Season 13 Reunion. (Bravo)

“Yeah, he is a bitch boy. Your husband made him!” Teresa fired back. “I can’t wait to never f-cking look at your face again after today.”

At another point, Gorga referenced the infidelity rumor she believes Giudice helped spread about her own spouse last year.

“You should feel bad,” Melissa screamed at Teresa. “You tried to break your brother’s marriage, he has three kids.”

“No I didn’t!” Giudice replied prior to insisting: “I wish you all the happiness.”

Teresa Giudice donned a gold gown that evoked the general imagery of a wedding dress to the Season 13 RHONJ Reunion special. (Bravo)

The argument grew so intense that Andy Cohen grew openly concerned.

“I’m worried, because it’s like, so emotional. I just don’t want it to get physical,” Andy said backstage to Louie. “I’m the first line in there, and I’m gonna get the s— beaten out of me.”

“No, don’t worry. You’re good,” Louie assured him. “Thanks for caring.”

Later on, meanwhile, Gorga shifted her focus to Margaret Josephs, accusing Teresa of being “fake as f-ck” and claiming that her grand apology to Margaret at the start of the season was phony.

Things really heated up for Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga on the Season 13 Reunion. Those are not happy faces. (Bravo)

“I am namaste, bitches,” Giudice replied, citing the title of her podcast and the phrase she’d been aiming to embody since being with Louie.

“Namaste your a–hole,” Melissa shot back.

“Stick it up your a–hole,” Teresa responded.

“I would love to,” Melissa joked. “If I could find the namaste, I d stick it right up my a–.”

In one stunning moment, Teresa Giudice seems to declare that sister-in-law Melissa Gorga is “leaving” RHONJ against her will. (Bravo)

Fun times, right?!?

Not for Cohen.

“I swear to god, you guys are like f–king kindergarteners,” he reprimanded the co-stars and alleged loved ones. “It’s crazy, you don’t grow!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion concludes with part three Tuesday, June 13, at 8/7c Bravo. Can’t wait to see what transpires then!