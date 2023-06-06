Amy Slaton and Husband Cancel Divorce Hearing; What’s Next for the Former Couple?!?

Amy Slaton ad Michael Halterman are taking their custody battle behind closed doors.

The 1000-Lb Sisters cast members were scheduled for a hearing in court on June 1, according to a Kentucky clerk, but then mutually decided to call it off.

No, this doesn’t mean the spouses are reconciling.

But it does mean they might be on their way to an amicable arrangement.

(TLC)

According to The Sun, Amy and Michael will soon meet privately with their respective attorneys in order to settle their ongoing custody dispute.

The TLC personalities share a two-year old son named Gage and an 11-month old son named Glenn.

Last we heard, Amy had moved back into her Kentucky home, while Michael was residing with his mother in a relatively small apartment.

The former has been caring for her kids during the week, while the latter has been in charge during weekends.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

Things have seemingly been an unfortunate mess between the husband and wife for about four months now, ever since they got into a heated exchange in February.

Based on a 911 dispatch made public this spring, the two really got into it on February 24.

The disagreement took place around 2:30 in the afternoon and authorities on the scene did NOT think either party was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the report stated, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, for her part, alleged Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s toddlers at home.

(Instagram)

Amy was subsequently granted a restraining order, although she asked a judge to lift it a short time later.

A judge then ordered Amy and Michael to stay at least 500 feet away from each other at all times, while Amy did not agree to a change in the custody schedule that Michael proposed several weeks ago.

As cited above, the plan was to then delve into these legal issues in court last Thursday… but the cancelation outlined above makes it appear as if cooler heads may eventually prevail.

Which is encouraging because two young kids at

(TLC)

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun reported awhile back, stating of the couple’s timeline.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Another insider has said Michael didn’t want his son featured on the aforementioned TLC reality show.

The stars were only able to have kids after Amy lost enough weight years ago to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

“No one in the family likes Michael,” a Sun source previously emphasized, making it sound as if most people around her think Amy is making the right call.