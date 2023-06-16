Amy Slaton Gushes Over Son, Gets Dragged for Making Him Look Weird

Fans of Amy Slaton are appreciative these days that she continues to post so often on social media.

But they continue to have a request.

And they also continue to have a certain critique.

Earlier this week, we ran down the various Instagram comments directed at the 1000-Lb Sisters star after she uploaded a filter-themed photo of herself.

Amy Slaton is under some fire for photos such as these. She keeps using filters with her kids. (Instagram)

Now, meanwhile, the same backlash has come Amy’s way after she published the picture immediately above of her second son.

“I know I’m late but happy 11mo to my wonderful goofy boy!! Love you soooo much chunky,” wrote Slaton as a caption to this snapshot of young Glenn.

He sure is a cutie, isn’t he?

But you can tell something is off, can’t you? Something is unnatural, you know?

Amy Slaton likes to use filters. But her fans wanna see her natural beauty online. (tikTok)

“Stop putting filters on babies, they don’t need them,” one person wrote in the comments, while another agreed as follows:

“You don’t need a filter for your baby boy, he’s handsome just as he is.”

Yet another individual was even harsher in his/her assessment:

“Amy, quit with the filters — he has better lashes than I do in this pic, and I’m sure he probably does naturally anyway.

“Quit the filter b.s, your babies are so happy and healthy and bouncing — no need girl … no need.”

Amy Slaton puckers up and reaches out to her fans in this TikTok selfie. (TikTok)

This has become a common theme for TLC viewers who have followed the Slatons for years.

Last month, they jumped on Tammy Slaton for her use of filters, too.

Both siblings have undergone gastric bypass surgery and both have lost HUNDREDS of pounds and their followers want the Slatons to embrace their appearances these days.

Filter-free, that is.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo. (TLC)

Tammy hasn’t responded directly to this quasi controversy, but she did recently upload a very serious photo of herself.

As you can see via this link, there wasn’t a filter in sight.

“Filter vs non filter,” she even wrote as a caption, while words flashed up on-screen over-the-top of her images.

Previously, Slaton offered up the rare look of her full figure, proudly displaying her body after all of those aforementioned pounds over the past couple years.

“I know you like to have fun with the filters but we also love your pretty natural face,” commented one complimentary user, while another agreed as follows:

“You are not a beast!!!!!! You are beautiful without the filter!!!! Inside and out!!!”

Added a third: “You have always been beautiful inside and out don’t listen to what the haters say they are just jealous of you.”