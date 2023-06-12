Amy Slaton Shows Off Full Figure, Continues to Blow Fans Away with Weight Loss

She’s got legs, she knows how to use them/She never begs, she knows how to choose them. She’s holdin’ leg, wonder how to feel them/Would you get behind them if you could only find them?

ZZ Top famously sang these lyrics many years ago.

About whom? We can’t say for certain.

But it’s safe to say they can be applied these days to Amy Slaton.

Amy Slaton is proud of her body, as of June 2023. As she should be! (Instagram)

Late last week, the 1000-Lb Sisters star shared a photo of herself in a semi-short dress, showing off her bare legs for the first time in a long while.

The picture was captioned “spark in the park,” and it was set to the track “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj.

Shortly before, Amy used this same single — while puckering up for the camera — and telling folks that, yes, she is feeling herself these days.

This is pleasant news for fans who have been concerned about Slaton ever since we learned she had split from her husband of four years.

Amy Slaton likely posted this glamorous selfie on social media for a reason: to taunt her ex-husband! (Instagram)

As you may have heard of by now, Amy and her spouse, Michael, got into a screaming match on February 24 that Slaton claims turned violent.

She claimed Michael started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home, according to a police officer who responded at the time to a 911 call.

Fast forward to March 7 and Michael was actually the one to file for divorce from Amy.

The estranged spouses were then headed to court to settle their custody dispute, but decided at the last second to work out their issues in private.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

As for what led to this couple’s demise?

A source previously told The Sun that Michael doesn’t want kids Gage or Glenn to appear on camera again, while Tammy feels differently.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” an insider also told The Sun, adding of a timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple. (Instagram)

On a 1000-Lb Sisters episode that aired in February, viewers were seemingly given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking beer while Amy was left to care for the children.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

During a 2023 episode shortly after Glenn’s birth, Slaton also expressed irritation over her husband’s lack of support.

“I walk in the house and it’s kinda messy, the way I left it. And I’m like all you do is play video games,” she said at the time.

“You can’t pick up a room? It must be nice having a vacation. Now I have to clean up after Gage, Glenn and Michael. What the hell?”