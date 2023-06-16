90 Day Fiance The Other Way Returns VERY Soon for Season 5

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is returning for Season 5 next month … while viewers are still recovering from Season 4.

Are we caught in a time loop? Did something weird happen behind the scenes to cause a change in schedule? Is David Zaslav pranking me personally? All of these are equally likely.

Whatever the reason, Season 5 will boast an assortment of new couples alongside a very familiar pair and a beloved fan-favorite couple.

We don’t know why The Other Way is coming back so astonishingly soon, but judging by the trailer, it looks like a very entertaining season!

Fresh off of Season 4, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are back and (more) bitter than ever for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5. (TLC)

Remember when Yohan effectively broke up with Daniele on the Season 4 Tell All? Well, they’re still together.

But that is clearly not guaranteed to last. Even though they are ostensibly planning to buy a house, have kids, and start a business.

Daniele and Yohan are both up to their usual mess in the Dominican Republic. A tearful Daniele yells at Yohan, demanding that he get out of “her” house.

44-year-old Holly is from Utah. 40-year-old Wayne is from South Africa. On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, she’s taking a lot of risks to make this move. (TLC)

Holly and Wayne met on a Jehovah’s Witness dating site. This season could be tricky (or triggering) to watch for viewers who are JW survivors.

However, it looks like one of their biggest on-screen issues will be safety.

Wayne lives in a dangerous area. He has had three break-ins during a short amount of time. Will Holly be safe there? She doesn’t feel safe.

27-year-old Julio is from New York, 24-year-old Kirsten is from The Netherlands. On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, Kirsten is coming to the Big Apple before this mama’s boy leaves home to be with her. (TLC)

Julio and Kirsten are doing The Other Way the other way, because she’s headed to New York … before he moves to the Netherlands.

The self-described “mama’s boy” is all set to make the move.

But apparently there are surprises in store that could tear this couple apart before go any further.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are fan-favorites, living their lives in Mexico. But as they consider moving to a more urban and accepting environment on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, they’ll have to make some difficult decisions. (TLC)

We all know and love Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio. These fan-favorites have been living in Mexico with precious little Hannah.

They’re considering a move to Mexico City. And Armando really wants to talk about having another kid — this time, together.

Kenneth is 60. He has four adult kids and a grandchild. This isn’t going to be an easy conversation for either of them, but we’re rooting for them. As always.

30-year-old Kimberly is from Alabama. 33-year-old Tejaswi “TJ” is from India. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 will have many surprises for Kimberly, but not so many for viewers who’ve seen stories like theirs play out. (TLC)

Kimberly would be the first to tell you that she is clairvoyant and that she met Tejaswi “in a dream.”

Unfortunately, she did not foresee the sort of life that her man expects her to lead while living with his traditional Indian family. Those of us who have watched past seasons can imagine what she’s in for.

And her reactions to all of this lead Tejaswi to question how she can be a clairvoyant if she is (allegedly) so self-centered.

41-year-old Shekinah is from Los Angeles, while 43-year-old Sarper is from Turkey. On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, they’ll have to figure out if sexual chemistry is enough when you don’t really know the other person. (TLC)

We know the very least about Shekinah and Sarper. She’s a fitness instructor and a model. And it sounds like he’s a bit of a playboy.

It’s just fine that we don’t know them, because they don’t really know each other.

The two apparently have a lot of sexual chemistry. But as the season unfolds, they’ll realize that there’s more to each other than passionate boning. Will they still like each other after all of that?

We don’t know why The Other Way is returning July 10. Remember, Season 4 of this exact same spinoff only ended in the final days of May.

Once we have a bit more information, we’ll at least offer up our best educated guesses for what’s going on.

But The Other Way is often a refreshing change of pace. After what Before The 90 Days is giving us with Jasmine and Gino so far, maybe we’ll need it.