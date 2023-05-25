Tammy Slaton Shares New Weight Loss Photos... But Is She Using a Filter?

Tammy Slaton has grown accustomed to receiving praise for each and every one of her recent social media uploads.

Deservedly so, too, considering all the weight this 1000-Lb Sisters star has lost over the past several months.

Seriously, Slaton looks great.

A couple days ago, however, Tammy posted the following pair of photos (along with a few others) and garnered a bit of backlash in response for the first time in awhile.

We’re up close and personal with a slimmed-down Tammy Slaton in this Instagram photo. (Instagram)

As you can see, the first picture above appears to have been snapped in a dark room with flash on… while the others were all taken while the TLC star posed against a brick wall on a summer day.

The 36-year-old is rocking a halterneck on top, keeping the rest of the fabric in place via studded straps across her chest.

She also wore her dyed red hair down in short curls — while a filter gave the appearance of smokey eyeshadow behind her glasses.

Yes, a filter.

The filter also enlarged her eyes and lips and airbrushed her skin to remove all blemishes, a common practice among frequent Instagram users.

But this use hasn’t sat well with a number of critics.

“Filters make you look like a cartoon character,” wrote one person as a comment.

A second urged: “Stop using this filter you don’t need it.”

And a third commenter agreed as follows: “Quit editing your photos you are fine just the way you are.”

Tammy Slaton probably shouldn’t be drinking Diet Coke. It’s not great for her. (instagram)

Tammy has lost over two hundred pounds over the past year or so.

She entered a rehab facility in early 2022 to focus on this weight loss journey, changed her diet and workout routines and eventually qualified for gastric bypass surgery.

She has come a very long way.

But observers are now concerned that the reality star is going in the wrong direction.

Whoa there, Tammy Slaton! We love the confidence this reality star is showing in this revealing photo. (Instagram)

She’s been drinking a lot of Diet Coke, for example.

She’s even been spotting vaping.

Slaton sounds rather confident about things at the moment, though.

She’s not letting the haters get her down, that’s for certain.

Wow! Look at Tammy Slaton! She looks simply incredible. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, Tammy made her summer mission clear for all to see.

“I don’t give a f—k if you see me out with my titties sagging this summer, mind your motherf—king business,” Tammy lip-synched in a revealing TikTok video.

She added:

“It’s hot and a b—t is obese. So I’m gonna be out shaking ass like we at the strip club.”

Tammy Slaton is looking great these days, isn’t she? We’re so very proud of her. (instagram)

In kind of related news, Slaton is a single woman. She broke up from husband Caleb Willingham this spring after just five months of marriage.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” a Sun insider previously claimed, adding:

“He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program…

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.”