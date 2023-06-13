Amy Slaton: No Filters, All Business on TikTok!

According to a judge in her divorce case, Amy Slaton is not allowed to post anything on social media about her estranged husband or their ongoing custody battle.

But that doesn’t mean she isn’t allowed to post anything at all.

And the 1000-Lb Sisters star is taking full advantage of this quasi loophole.

Over the last several weeks, the TLC personality has seriously ramped up her use of Instagram and TikTok, seemingly sending a message to the public each and every time.

Amy Slaton means business in this photograph. Without the need for filters! (TikTok)

The latest example?

We’ve shared it above.

Earlier this week, Slaton went on TikTok to show off her all natural look, eschewing the use of filters in a pair of selfies snapped while she sat in a car.

“Filter vs non filter,” Amy wrote as a caption, while words flashed up on-screen over-the-top of her images.

(TikTok)

Previously, Slaton offered up the rare look of her full figure, proudly displaying her body after shedding hundreds of pounds over the past couple years.

“I know you like to have fun with the filters but we also love your pretty natural face,” commented one complimentary user, while another agreed as follows:

“You are not a beast!!!!!! You are beautiful without the filter!!!! Inside and out!!!”

Added a third: “You have always been beautiful inside and out don’t listen to what the haters say they are just jealous of you.”

Amy Slaton likely posted this glamorous selfie on social media for a reason: to taunt her ex-husband! (Instagram)

As mentioned above, Slaton has split from Michael Halterman after four years of marriage.

The spouses were high school sweethearts, but the relationship reportedly fell apart after the couple welcomed its two sons, Gage and Glenn.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” an insider told The Sun shortly after Halterman filed for divorce, adding of a timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple. (Instagram)

Amy — who underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to lower her weight to a number safe enough for her to give birth — and Michael are parents to a two-year old son named Gage and an 11-month old named Glenn.

TLC viewers have watched their romantic and parental journey for three-plus seasons on 1000-lb Sisters.

The husband and wife eloped in 2017, and then had a more official ceremony in 2019.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here,” Slaton said during a 2020 episode. “This is about me starting a new life with my husband.”

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

Unfortunately, it sounds as if the addition of two small human beings has been a major source of tension between Amy and Michael.

On an episode that aired in February, viewers were seemingly given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the kids.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

(Instagram)

1000-Lb Sisters premiered in 2020; new Season 4 episodes are expected to air later this year.

Amy’s relationship with Halterman, meanwhile, has also been at the center of the program, with the arrival of son Glenn last year playing a prominent role on Season 3.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy said on the series premiere, stating back then:

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”