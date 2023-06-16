Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game

On June 9, UFC mega-star Conor McGregor attended the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat NBA Finals game at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

At halftime, he took to the court to perform a skit with the Heat’s mascot.

But according to one woman, the 34-year-old’s public activities stood in sharp contrast to the acts of predatory violence he engaged in behind the scenes.

In legal documents filed earlier this week, McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was also in attendance at last Friday’s game.

Conor McGregor is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The New York Post has obtained demand letters sent to the NBA, the Miami Heat, and McGregor, in which the MMA legend is accused of “violently” forcing himself on a woman inside a VIP bathroom at the arena.

The accuser says that she had drinks with McGregor throughout the night at a club inside the arena.

After McGregor disappeared from view toward the end of the game, the woman was allegedly summoned by a man in a Denver Nuggets jersey.

“Conor told me to come get you,” the man allegedly said.

“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” the woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said in a statement.

“The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client believed they were leaving, but instead, Conor took her into the restroom,” Mitchell continued.

“My client remembers having no less than six drinks that night and has admitted the parts she recalls. My client did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video.”

Lawyers for McGregor say video from the night of the incident shows their client in the presence of the victim, but contradicts key aspects of her story.

They also allege that the accuser requested money from McGregor before going public with her allegations.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” McGregor’s reps said in the statement.

“Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

“After not responding to the demand for money made by the claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

McGregor has yet to respond to the allegations.

This is not the first time that McGregor has been accused of assault, but while he pled guilty in one previous incident, he has never been sentenced to anything harsher than community service.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.