1000-Lb Sisters Fans Beg Amy Slaton: Stop Using a Filter, Gorgeous!

Fans of the reality show 1000-Lb Sisters are begging Amy Slaton.

They’re pleading with her.

They’re appealing to her ego and making an earnest request, which can be summed up as follows:

You’re beautiful! Stop hiding behind filters!

Amy Slaton likes to use filters. But her fans wanna see her natural beauty online. (tikTok)

The veteran TLC personality has been busy on social media of late, sharing one photo after another in the wake of her heartbreaking split from husband Michael Halterman.

For the most part, however, Amy has been doing this while using a filter to alter her appearance.

Not in any drastic manner.

But just enough to generate chatter across Instagram and TikTok, the two platforms she most often uses to interact with fans.

1000-Lb. Sisters fans shocked as they spot ‘major change’ to Amy Slaton’s appearance in this TikTok. (TikTok)

“You don’t need filters you are beautiful the way you are,” wrote one supporter recently, for example, while another agreed and chimed in as follows:

“Be kind to yourself! we can tell you your beautiful all day, but it means nothing unless you believe it.”

There was also this complimentary comment:

“You have always been beautiful inside and out don’t listen to what the haters say they are just jealous of you.”

Amy Slaton puckers up and reaches out to her fans in this TikTok selfie. (TikTok)

Late last month, social media users also reached out to Amy’s famous sibling, Tammy, and urged her to ditch the filters as well.

These women have come so far on their weight loss journeys that most folks out there want to see them embrace their figures and their faces.

Don’t hide behind some computer-generated, quasi disguise.

Just be you, you know? Just accept who you naturally are.

Amy Slaton likely posted this glamorous selfie on social media for a reason: to taunt her ex-husband! (Instagram)

Neither of these transformation is entirely natural, of course.

Both Amy and Tammy have lost hundreds of pounds at least partly due to gastric bypass surgery.

However, to qualify for this procedure, both Slaton had to change up their diets and focus on different kinds of exercise in order to tip the scales at an acceptable weight.

It’s too dangerous to perform this surgery on someone well over 500 pounds.

Amy Slaton is proud of her bodyas of June 2023. As she should be! (Instagram)

To Amy’s credit, she seems to be taking the above advice to heart.

Just consider this very recent photograph, which gave us a rare glance at Slaton’s whole body.

She should clearly be proud of how far she has come, an accomplishment that will be further documents on the back half of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

Look for new episodes of this series to return later this year.

We cannot wait!

