Will Melissa Gorga be FIRED from The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

A lot of viewers are fed up with this undying feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Even Andy Cohen blew up at them both last month when they filmed the Season 13 Reunion special.

Recently, rumors have circulated that Bravo plans to cut ties with Melissa instead of keeping her on future seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Is that true?

Melissa Gorga feels straight up disgusted that someone would drag her daughter into an adult feud. (Image Credit: Bravo)

During a fairly recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Melissa Gorga had a somewhat charged exchange with Andy Cohen.

At the time, he was trying to discuss with her and with Joe Gorga (who was in the audience) about their family feud.

Specifically, he tried to delve into “how deep” this bitterness really goes.

Joe Gorga is well aware of his sister’s perception … but he believes that he’s not the one causing relationship problems. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“Go deep! No go deep. No, we’re not done. Who’s done?” Joe exclaimed from the audience.

It just felt sort of weird and contentious for the talk show.

And some fans felt that Andy was hinting that she was “done” with the show after the dust settled.

While at the shore, Melissa Gorga noted how odd it was that her own mother did not receive an invitation, when a castmate’s mother did. (Image Credit: Bravo)

These firing rumors circulated for a while. And Melissa seemingly did not have a convenient venue in which to address them.

(Or perhaps, she lacked a situation inconvenient enough where she had no choice but to speak)

That changed just a few days ago.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Melissa Gorga explains the strategy behind her estranged sister-in-law’s behavior, and who is masterminding it. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Melissa Gorga spoke to The US Sun at New York City Second Chance Rescue’s third Annual Rescue Ball.

“I do not know what Bravo’s going to decide,” she admitted on April 27.

Melissa then reiterated: “I have no idea.”

Ultimately, Melissa Gorga noted that her daughter was not the only relative to miss an event due to scheduling conflicts. It’s normal. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Naturally, one of the questions that Melissa received wondered whether Teresa, a RHONJ OG, wields “the power” to pressure producers to fire castmates.

“No,” Melissa replied. “I do not.”

But just because Teresa lacks that power does not mean that Melissa believes that her sister-in-law is totally irrelevant to the conversation.

During this scene, Teresa Giudice lamented her family not receiving an invitation to her sister-in-law’s house at the shore. She wants to be surrounded by unwavering support. By her “love bubble,” as it were. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I mean, I think that the [fans of Teresa] started the rumor,” Melissa speculated.

“And,” she continued, “people went with it” after hearing it and deciding that it must be plausible.

Melissa then remarked that this phenomenon is something “which is crazy to me.”

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga speak excitedly about the family squabble on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Image Credit: Bravo)

Every now and then, a “rumor” becomes fact. In the reality TV world, if a rumor becomes popular among fans or worms its way into the minds of executives, it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

But … Melissa does have fans. And the Giudice-Gorga conflict has potential for the future, even if viewers are kind of sick of it (to a degree) at the moment.

Bravo does not always make good calls when it comes to who the network keeps and dismisses. That makes it harder to guess what they will do.