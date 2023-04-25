Andy Cohen Blew Up at Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Nearly Stormed Off Reunion Set

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers know that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been feuding up a storm this season.

Some fans are just plain sick of it. These are both grown adults, and they’d like to see them act that way for a change.

It turns out that fan frustration pales beside Andy Cohen’s ire.

While filming the Season 13 Reunion, the Bravo host snapped — and nearly stormed off of the set. All because of those two.

Many Housewives have tested Andy Cohen’s considerable patience over the years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The Reunion special for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey taped on April 20.

These reunions film for hours and hours, with only a portion making its way onto our screens. It is a long, grueling day of filming for the Housewives. And for the host.

Andy Cohen is fully admitting that this nasty family feud was enough to make him blow up — and nearly storm off of the set. Normally, that’s the reality star’s job, not the host’s.

The Giudices and the Gorgas in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Taking to his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, he spoke up about the incident that went down during filming.

“I’ve gotta tell you, the level — I won’t even say vitriol, I will say hate — between Teresa and Melissa,” Andy began on the April 24 episode.

“The gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.”

According to Andy, the sister-in-law and their bickering got so bad, that the Reunion itself spiraled out of control.

As host, he struggled to steer the conversation because their intense, mutual loathing was too much.

Given all of that, Andy admitted that he felt “so annoyed” by their behavior.

While at the shore, Melissa Gorga noted how odd it was that her own mother did not receive an invitation, when a castmate’s mother did. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I almost walked off at one point,” Andy then confessed.

By his own account of what went down and how it went down, he fully lost his temper during the Tell All.

How badly? Apparently, later while filming the special, Andy ended up apologizing to Teresa. That will be interesting.

After previously not delving into this topic, Teresa Giudice opened up to a few RHONJ castmates about the pizza conflict. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa,” Andy recalled of the Reunion filming.

He then revealed: “I apologized to her later.”

So what exactly did Andy do, or felt that he may have done, that warranted an apology? To Teresa, of all people?

Melissa Gorga feels straight up disgusted that someone would drag her daughter into an adult feud. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I didn’t yell at her,” Andy then clarified.

“But,” he went on to admit, “I think I lost my s–t with her.”

And Andy elaborated, saying that he flipped out on Teresa “in a way that I haven’t maybe ever.”

Speaking to the confessional camera, Teresa Giudice opened up about a decade-old wound that impacted her wedding guest list. (Image Credit: Bravo)

So that’s what Andy’s saying about his own role in things. But what about Teresa and Melissa?

He explained that “there were a lot of new allegations being made” amongst the bitter sisters-in-law.

And they weren’t just rehashing the season’s drama. Andy commented that “there was a lot of new material” from both of them.

Andy Cohen snapped this selfie before the Season 14 Reunion began for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Andy teased the the Reunion will make for “very compelling television” when it airs.

That doesn’t mean that it’s all positive. He called the spectacle both “monumental and upsetting.”

Andy then added: “I guzzled two tequilas after that reunion. I sent the longest email at about 4:15 in the morning to all the producers with all my thoughts on the reunion, suggestions.”