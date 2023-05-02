Tori Roloff Posts, Deletes Major Shade Towards Audrey

Remember when Audrey Roloff flaunted her placenta to her followers? A lot of Little People, Big World fans cannot forget. And not for lack of trying.

It seems that the same is true for members of Auj’s extended family.

Over the weekend, Tori Roloff took to social media to extend an “offer” to her own followers.

It looked like some very direct shade at Audrey. And given how swiftly Tori deleted it, maybe she decided that she was being too harsh.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff invites fans to “send help” in a joking video about being a parent during a series of snow days. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Tori Roloff had an intriguing proposition for her followers.

In her Instagram Story, she asked: “Ever seen a palcenta?? Wanna see mine? Haha.”

And Tori made it a poll, giving followers the option to actually answer between “Yes please!” and “Uhm no thanks.”

In a short-lived Story post, Tori Roloff asked her followers if they would like to see her placenta. She also offered poll options for easy answering. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Tori deleted the Story post well ahead of its usual stay on her page.

(Story posts usually have a shelf life of 24 hours, but you can manually delete them — which doesn’t stop people from seeing or screenshotting them)

In this case, the screenshot made the rounds on social media. Here, people very publicly reacted to Tori’s offer … and the apparent shade behind it.

Tori Roloff looks a little distressed in this close-up of the star on Little People, Big World.

Redditors were quick to comment, assuring Tori (who was not there to see their hot takes) that “Girl, ain’t nobody wanna see that.”

Another confessed: “I didn’t want to look at my own, so no, Tori.”

“I think they’re cool. I loved seeing mine,” a nuanced commenter wrote. “Maybe not someone else’s though.”

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed baby Radley in late 2021. One year later, Auj posted a series of throwbacks depicting their 9-pound baby’s water birth. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Little People, Big World fans don’t have to wonder “who would show their placenta to millions of strangers?” Because they need look no further than another Roloff wife — Audrey.

Jeremy and Audrey had a water birth for their son Radley in 2021.

Last year, Auj shared a lengthy slideshow on her own Instagram Story … including this eyeful of her placenta.

In addition to posting a photo of her placenta after giving birth to baby Radley, Audrey Roloff also boasted that her placenta was the result of taking Ningxia. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“The first thing I thought is that this was a dig at [Audrey] because she posted her placenta all over her insta,” one commenter suggested.

That same redditor then admitted: “But I’m never sure if Tori is serious or kidding about things.”

Another chimed in: “I wanted to reply that I’ve seen one, Audrey’s when she posted too proudly without warning, but I guess I’m too late lol.”

Audrey Roloff is makeup-free in this photo. She’s keeping it real for followers. Or close enough.

A bewildered Reddit denizen asked: “Don’t they all look the same?”

“According to Audrey, hers looked ‘very healthy’ blah blah blah whatever… because she drinks Ningxia,” another answered.

We at The Hollywood Gossip cannot personally vouch for any alleged benefits or other effects from Ningxia Red. But Audrey might feel that she can.