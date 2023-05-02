Kim Kardashian Brings North West to Met Gala, Reunites With Pete Davidson, Drives Kanye (Even More) Insane

Well, another Met Gala is in the books, and once again, the evening was made memorable by A-list stars rocking garb that carefully toed the line between “outfit” and “costume.”

This year, the fundraiser played tribute to the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2018.

Many of the attendees dressed in Lagerfeld’s signature style and some even rocked looks inspired by Karl’s iconic cat.

And then there was Kim Kardashian who decided to stray from the theme by paying tribute to … herself?

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, many observers felt that Kim’s look was inspired by her 2007 Playboy spread.

“Is this not an ode to her Playboy cover shoot?” one Twitter user asked.

“Kim Kardashian’s look referenced her Playboy shoot more than Karl,” another chimed in.

The Instagram account Diet Prada posted the comparison above for reference.

So yeah, not so much a risqué look from Kim as a look that brought to mind a previous risqué look.

And because we live in oddly puritanical times, some folks took issue with the fact that Kim dressed in a vaguely suggestive way, despite knowing that she would be joined by her 9-year-old daughter.

North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Okay, to be more specific, North just joined Kim for the events held before and after the gala.

She waited in the car as her mother worked the red carpet, because apparently no one under the age of 18 is admitted.

That’s a relatively new rule dating back to 2018, when the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and organizers instituted a “no kids” rule in anticipation of provocative get-ups.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

Anyway, a lot has changed for Kim since she attended the 2022 Met Gala.

On that occasion, the mother of four famously rocked the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to JFK.

At the time, Kim was still dating Pete Davidson, although the relationship would be over before the end of that summer.

Kim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala. (Photo via Getty)

Insiders say Kim spent a chunk of last night chatting with Pete and R&B icon Usher, and while the conversation appeared to be very friendly, it looked as though there was no romantic spark between the exes.

These days, Pete is dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonder, and Kim — well, as far as we know, she’s still on the market.

Of course, as a mother of four, billionaire entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer, Kim certainly has plenty on her plate without adding a new boyfriend into the mix.

Plus, she’ll now have to deal with more complaining from Kanye, who surely flipped his lid when he found out that his daughter was in the same vicinity as his former romantic rival!