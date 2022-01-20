Audrey Roloff Shares Photo of Bloody Placenta, Leaves Followers in Shock

Audrey Roloff no longer stars on a reality show.

But that doesn't mean the mother of three isn't all about keeping it real these days.

Very real and very raw, we should say, based one the star's latest Instagram Story post.

Earlier this week, the former Little People, Big World cast member jumped on social media and shared a number of photos and videos from her recent water birth.

As you may recall, Audrey and husband Jeremy welcomed their third child into the world in November, a son named Radley.

Audrey previously hinted at some complications during the labor and delivery, writing, for example, that Radley was “born en caul,” which means he was born while still inside an intact amniotic sac.

Now, Roloff has provided fans with yet another update -- but readers should perhaps be warned: Some of the following images are graphic in nature.

The following snapshot may be considered the most gruesome (in the eyes of some, that is), as Audrey uploaded it online along with the caption:

“And that tough as nails water bag that didn’t wanna break.”

Yes, this reallyy is a photo of Roloff's bloody placenta.

In an accompanying, video Audrey and Jeremy are in bed with Radley as a nurse examines the placenta.

Audrey says it's “so cool," and Jeremy calls the whole “amazing," although not all fans felt the same way after looking at these snapshots.

"Who in their right mind posts that? Who tf wants to see it?!” one critic asked, as another went on in even more annoyed detail:

Well, Audrey taking her bragging to a new level and including growing the best placenta anyone has ever seen in the list of her accomplishments AND posting a picture of it on the internet, certainly wasn’t on my bingo card for 2022.

Audrey has, at least, remained consistent.

She hasn't shied away from taking followers behind the scenes of her birthing story, even sharing with folks a video her giving birth.

Just days after giving birth to Radley in November, Audrey also wrote:

"Maybe it will be different this time. Maybe I'll get through the first week of recovery without the dreaded M-word... I didn't tear as bad. I didn't hemorrhage this time."

The TLC alum continued back then:

"My birth experience was so beautiful and peaceful and empowering. Those first few days postpartum I was so encouraged."

While posting numerous baby photos, she added: "This is what you hardly ever see on the other side of the screen.

"An overflowing postpartum nightstand with a very tired, hurting, recovering mama. Tears of joy as she swoons over her newborn baby and tears of pain as she aches in too many places to count."

While some followers may have been offended by these personal revelations, Audrey went on to say she was being so open and keeping it so very real for an important reason:

To let new mothers around the globe know they aren't alone.

Over a precious picture of Radley two months ago, she wrote:

"I wish all you postpartum mamas out there could read my DM's right now literally thousands of you guys expressing your postpartum hurts and the hard that is this season."

And Roloff concluded at the time:

"We are not alone.

"Whether it's your physical body like its been for me or your mental state like it is for so many others.

"We need to be honest with ourselves and each other and give ourselves more grace for this season."