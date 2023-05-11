The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Promo is Here, And It’s INSANE!

Mark your calendar, reality television fans.

And then buckle the heck up!

On Thursday, Bravo released its first look at the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer — and, as expected, it looks like none of the show’s ongoing drama will be saved for anyone’s mama.

No. It’s coming instead straight for your TV screens!

“I can’t think of two worse people,” Ariana Madix cries early in the footage, almost definitely referring to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, who carried on a lengthy affair while Madix was dating Sandoval.

The emotional sneak peek also features an array of clips of the cast preparing for the tell-all… during which host Andy Cohen delved straight into the most stunning affair to hit this program’s airwaves in nearly a decade on the air.

“I don’t see anything good coming for either of those f-cking rats,” Madix quips in the promo prior to walking on stage.

“Don’t even f-ckig look at me. You don’t deserve to look at this,” she then tells her ex-boyfriend and ex-close friend.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: (L-R) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The whole cast eventually gets in on trashing Tom and Raquel over the cheating, with James Kennedy screaming “you backstabbing hoe” his former fiancée and calling Tom “a worm with a mustache.”

Elsewhere, Ariana confronts her former BFF, whose actions she refers to as “diabolical, demented and sub-human.”

Off set, meanwhile, Tom and Raquel convene during a break from the total and complete insanity.

“They are making you and me to be pathological liars,” he tells her, to which Raquel responds:

“I see that, even though we know that we’re not.”

The current season of Vanderpump Rules has been terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo via Bravo)

Back in March, after his awful actions were exposed because Madix found a racy FaceTime message from Raquel to Tom on the latter’s phone, Sandoval tried to apologize.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he wrote at the time.

“Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

These words have rung very hollow to everyone behind the scenes, however.

“Poo-poo heads! Both of you [are] poo-poo heads,” Kennedy — who was previously engaged to Raquel — chimes in during the reunion before Cohen seemingly scolds him:

“I’m gonna get to sent to time out.”

The 31-year-old British DJ then appears to get into a heated argument with Tom after James’ reunion insults.

“You backstabbing hoe,” James exclaims. “I will f-ck you up so quickly, Tom.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for almost a decade. But the former then cheated with a friend and blew everything up.

At another point in the trailer, Andy grills Tom and Raquel on their affair — even asking the veteran cast member if he was “in love” with the former Miss Sonoma County contestant.

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney also get involved later on, yelling at Raquel and Tom about their relationship and prompting Sandoval to finally storm off the set… ultimately yelling at a producer as he stands beside Leviss.

“I need a break from filming,” Tom screams on the backlot. “Stop filming me. I don’t want a camera in my f-cking goddamn face.”

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion kicks off on Bravo on Wednesday, May 24, at 9/8c. It continues on Wednesday, May 31; and Wednesday, June 7.