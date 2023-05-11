Kim Kardashian Called “Sickening” After TikTok Parenting Blunder

Recently, people have had a lot to say about where Kim Kardashian has brought North West. Not every event or activity is child-appropriate.

Sure, between the two parents, more people are Team Kim than Team Kanye. Hitler apologists are not, as a rule, great parents.

But Kim’s most recent stunt has fans expressing nothing but disgust.

Some accuse her of endangering North and Chicago online. And others are asking why she’s allowing anonymous fans to send the girls gifts.

Kim Kardashian spent time on TikTok Live with daughters North West and Chicago West. (Image Credit: TikTok)

North West is 9 years old. Chicago West is only 5. The threshold age for many parts of the internet is 13 — whether you’re ordering a pizza or signing up for social media. If you’re not there yet, you need a parent.

On Wednesday, their parent, Kim, went on TikTok Live with both of them. They filmed a dance routine and shared it.

TikTok Live is not merely a real-time livestream. It also allows thoroughly unmoderated comments to float up onto the broadcaster’s stream. Oh, and it allows viewers to send the streamer gifts.

As you can see in this screenshot, Kim Kardashian, North West, and Chicago West received “gifts” from fans over TikTok Live. (Image Credit: TikTok)

It’s super weird for a billionaire to receive gifts from random fans at all — even if it’s optional. (Some of these “stickers” are worth actual money; they are essentially financial tokens)

And it’s also weird to subject children to a massive audience on social media without regulation.

Many streams have moderation. TikTok Live has, at best, TikTok’s automated filters. Anyone who has moderated any kind of live stream — even for very small audiences — can tell you that these are never enough. Not for adults, and certainly not for little kids.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping a pic of her 6-year-old daughter. Instagram users believe Kim artificially “slimmed down” little North West.

Naturally, a ton of commenters on TikTok itself expressed their horror and concern.

“Lost for words,” one wrote. “Why do people gift them and does KK even know these gifts are worth $?”

Another commented: “This is sick. Don’t even want to know the comments those poor kids are reading.”

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“Why is she going live?” asked another commenter.

“That’s so weird considering the s–t people ALWAYS comment on Tiktok lives,” that same person remarked.

“TikTok is like the worst platform for kids,” the commenter sagely described. “And she just puts her kids straight into the firing line.”

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Absolutely feral behaviour,” one likely British commenter spat. “Can’t believe people have the nerve to say she’s a good mother.”

Another commented: “Growing up through the initial social media wave, I’d never expose my minor children to the internet.”

That’s probably a bit hyperbolic (keeping a 15-year-old off of the internet would be a disservice and make school work impossible).

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

But it’s true that the internet is a much more dangerous place for children than it was twenty years ago.

In 2003, radicalization in a hate group would likely take place in a hard-to-find forum. Predators hunting for minors would have to use chat rooms and email.

In 2023, algorithms will spoonfeed people radicalization material on TikTok or on YouTube. They don’t have to seek it. Meanwhile, predators can masquerade as “safe” people in fandom spaces, condemning “problematic art” to gain social clout and access to their targets.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

As for the gifts, a lot of livestream platforms — from TikTok to Twitch — have these mechanisms.

People vie for “top gifter” status, hoping for attention from whichever famous person is on their screen. But a number of commenters suggested that Kim should turn them off.

Meanwhile, though we don’t love the idea of any child (or most adults) on TikTok … presumably, Kim would have ended the livestream if the comments got out of hand. Right? We hope so.