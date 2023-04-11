Tom Sandoval: I Tried to Dump Ariana Madix But She Assaulted Me, Threatened Suicide

Tom Sandoval is not exactly the most popular man in America right now.

And the controversial Vanderpump Rules star might have dug himself an even deeper hole with comments he made today on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast.

Sandoval has wisely made very few public remarks in the weeks since fans learned of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Speaking with Mandel, Sandoval went into detail about his messy breakup with Ariana Madix, and his attempt at damage control probably didn’t earn him many new fans.

Tom admitted that he began his relationship with Raquel while he was still with Ariana, but he claims he tried to break up with Leviss two weeks before she found out about the affair.

“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” Sandoval claimed.

“I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier, and I told her, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t have to post anything on social media, like, let’s talk through this,’” Tom continued.

Tom Sandoval has lost a lot of friends recently. (Photo via Bravo)

“She freaking punched me and all this s–t, but after she calmed down, we started talking.”

Tom says he promised Ariana that the two of them would “figure out a way to navigate this that helps us both out and makes it easier.”

He says he thought they were on the same page, but he later realized Madix was “in denial.”

Ariana finally confronts Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

“She’s like, ‘If you break up with me, you will be effectively ending my life,’” Sandoval said.

“I didn’t know what to do. She was in complete denial and not accepting it.”

Sandoval says Ariana proceeded to “threaten suicide” and ask that he fertilize her frozen eggs to create embryos.

Sandoval says in the weeks that followed, Ariana started attending all of his band’s performances, and she was by his side every second when they attended a food and wine festival in Miami together.

“We’ve never been PDA unless it’s for a photo or for press or whatever, [but] she, like, in front of all these fans, she grabs me and knows that I’m not gonna push her away in front of people, and she kisses me,” he told Mandel.

“My phone falls out of the pocket, she sees it and, obviously, was the most upset and angry I’ve ever seen her, but I think she went through the phone just to see if anything happened with somebody in Miami,” he recalled of the night she finally found out about the affair.

“But we were broken up, she knew we were broken up.”

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

Sandoval concluded the interview by complaining that he’s been treated unfairly in the press.

“It’s just crazy how big this whole thing has gotten for who I am — I’m not like the royal family, I’m on a reality show. Like, if Snooki has an affair with whoever, is that going to be national news?” he asked.

“I never thought I’d get myself in a situation like this — never. I mean, I worked too hard on my image, for my businesses, my integrity and everything. But it just happened.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We don’t know if a Snooki affair would be as big as story as the Scandoval.

But we know Snooks would probably do a better job of handling the fallout!