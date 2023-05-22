Tammy Slaton Gets Called Out for Drinking Too Much Diet Coke in Wake of Surgery

Tammy Slaton is trying.

That much is clear at this point in her weight loss journey.

However, in the eyes of many, Tammy Slaton is also failing — at least as far as her diet goes in one very specific manner.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star is able to sit in the front seat of a car these days and can even get around without a wheelchair, two accomplishments that didn’t seem attainable for her several months ago.

Tammy Slaton probably shouldn’t be drinking Diet Coke. It’s not great for her. (instagram)

We’re very proud of the TLC personality.

Late last week, though, the 36-year old shared a selfie of her face and a bottle of Diet Coke and wrote as a caption:

“LOL diet sodie ambassador [sic].”

Not many observers out there found this to be especially funny, however.

Tammy Slaton is truly feeling herself in this pink and white floral blouse. (instagram)

In the comments section of Tammy’s Instagram page, fans expressed concern for Slaton, warning that too much soda could make her regain the weight she’s worked so hard to lose over the past year or so.

“Remember diet sodas do not cancel out the sugar ????????????please make better decisions,” one person wrote, while another follower added:

“You’re not suppose to drink soda after having bariatric surgery! That weight will pack on again smh.”

Indeed, Tammy qualified for the aforementioned procedure several months ago after losing about two hundreds pounds.

(instagram)

If you’ll recall, Tammy tipped the scales on the 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 premiere at well over 700 pounds.

After checking into a rehab facility and really dedicating herself to better health, Slaton dropped down to 534 pounds, a feat we got to witness on the February 7 episode of this reality series.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy said on air. “I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

It sure is!

Tammy Slaton is looking great these days, isn’t she? We’re so very proud of her. (instagram)

Also in February, Tammy opened up about her weight loss process, telling Us Weekly:

“The process of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off.”

“I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off,” she wet on, adding that she had to relearn “how much food” her body could safely consume post-surgery.

The concern now is that Tammy is starting to backslide.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight. (instagram)

But might that concern be misplaced?

Some supporters think so.

“Everyone can have a cheat day,” one person countered in Tammy’s Comments section.

“Leave her alone and let her live her life.”