Raquel Leviss: PREGNANT With Tom Sandoval’s Baby?!

Last night’s Vanderpump Rules reunion answered a lot of lingering questions about the Scandoval.

In fact, at this point, it feels like we know just about all there is to know about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

But there’s one lingering question that’s still generating a lot of buzz on social media, and it probably won’t be addressed in the next two reunion installments:

Is Raquel actually pregnant with Sandoval’s baby?!

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram) (Instagram)

The rumors seem to have originated from a TikTok video in which a user who claimed to be friends with Raquel’s sister alleged that the former pageant queen is several months along and hiding out at her grandmother’s house in Tucson in order to conceal her condition.

The video has now been deleted, and it’s looking more and more like the creator was just lying for clout.

Raquel has yet to speak publicly about the rumor, but Vanderpump executive producer Alex Baskin addressed it during an event for Emmy voters on Tuesday night.

Raquel Leviss attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“The pregnancy [rumor] was wild,” Baskin told the audience.

“She’s not pregnant, by the way,” he said.

Baskin declined to go into greater detail about Raquel’s whereabouts, but as far as anyone knows, she’s still residing in a mental healthcare facility somewhere in Arizona.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

A rep for Leviss issued a statement last month explaining that Raquel was planning to check into the facility even before the news of her affair with Tom went public.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” said the rep.

“Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” the statement continued.

Raquel Leviss attends the opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Several insiders claim that Leviss and Sandoval have broken up, but during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana alleged that the two are still in regular contact with one another.

Whatever the case, it makes sense that Raquel would want to steer clear of Los Angeles at the moment.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

During last night’s reunion episode, host Andy Cohen referred to Sandoval as “the most hated man on television,” and the restaurant owner agreed that the label fits.

The backlash against Raquel hasn’t been quite as strong, but she probably feels like the most hated woman on television at the moment.

Leviss’ involvement in the first finale episode was minimal due to a legal concern.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Raquel filed for a restraining order against Scheana Shay back in March, and at the time the finale was filmed, the cast mates were not allowed within 100 feet of each other.

Leviss will join the rest of the cast (except for Scheana) on stage for part two of the finale.

And we’re guessing she won’t be receiving a very warm welcome.