Tammy Slaton: Check Me Out, Y’All! I’m Slimmed Down and Dashing!

Looking good, Tammy Slaton!

Nay… looking great!

This past Saturday, the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member returned to Instagram with a pair of new photos, both of which make her recent weight loss accomplishments more evident than ever.

She really does look like a whole new woman, doesn’t she?

As you can see in the snapshots above and below, Slaton has dropped hundreds — yes, hundreds! — of pounds over the last year or so.

She entered rehab in early 2022, dedicated herself to better health and eventually qualified for gastric bypass surgery.

The result?

Tammy is down from a high of 700-plus pounds to right around 400 pounds. And she no longer requires a wheelchair!

Tammy didn’t include a caption with these images, but plenty of followers jumped online in response to praise the hard-working star.

“Not only do you look healthier, you look happier. Great job Queen Tami, keep up the good work,” one person wrote.

Another remarked:

“You look so amazing!! I have watched you and Amy from the beginning and I am so proud of you!!! Keep up the good work!!”

As previously reported here on The Hollywood Gossip, things aren’t going as well for Tammy in her romantic life.

By all accounts, her marriage to Caleb Willingham is over after just seven months.

In a since-deleted Facebook post last month, Caleb said the decision to split up was made by Tammy, admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

Where did things go spouses, who exchanged vows outside of the Ohio rehab facility in which they met this past November?

A source told The Sun that Slaton has assembled a legal team and will be filing for divorce any day now.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” the insider told this publication, adding:

“He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program.”

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023.

Tammy, as proven here, is in the opposite situation. She’s all about her weight loss journey at the moment.

On one episode of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 this winter, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal … she needed to drop from 717 pounds to 550 pounds in order to qualify for the aforementioned surgery.

Her reply when she got on the scale and saw the numbers a few months ago?

“I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said during the February 7 episode. “I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

Slaton really should be so proud of herself.

As for Caleb, however?

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack,” the Sun source claimed a couple weeks ago, emphasizing that Tammy has the support of her loved ones.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.”