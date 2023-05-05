Tammy Slaton Hits Major Life Milestone, Earns Praise from 1000-Lb Sisters Fans

Tammy Slaton has come such a long way, you guys.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star no longer weighs anywhere close to 1,000 pounds, not after working hard at an Ohio rehab facility and not she qualified last year for gastric bypass surgery.

Based on recent social media uploads, it’s evident Tammy is in the best shape of her adult life, too.

Earlier this week, for example, Slaton was spotted alongside her sibling and a friend, having a great time — and standing up on her own.

Yup, no wheelchair, people!

Tammy then gave followers a similar look at herself excelling in this manner after she shared a video of herself shopping at her niece Hayley’s clothing boutique via TikTok on Wednesday, May 3.

The footage featured the reality star walking up to the counter and placing several items of clothing before Hayley rang her up.

Once again, folks… no wheelchair was being used!

The very next day, meanwhile, Tammy filmed herself sitting in the passenger seat of a car, something she was unable to do prior to her weight loss surgery.

She sat next to her brother Chris in the vehicle, while Chris’ wife Brittany sat in the back.

For some people, this wouldn’t be a development worth celebrating.

For Tammy Slaton, though, this is a legitimate milestone… and her fans signed on to recognize it as such.

“I am so excited to see you sitting in the front seat. So proud of what you’re doing,” one person wrote as a comment, for instance.

“Oh she’s in the front seat she’s focused,” wrote another.

“I absolutely love you all and you look amazing girl. You’ve come so far!!!” a third person enthused.

Unfortunately, as you may also know by now, Tammy’s love life is not going as well as her weight loss journey.

The TLC personality married Caleb Willingham in November, but it now sounds as if the union is over.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb said the decision to split up was made by Tammy, admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

Caleb added that the two are only married on paper at this point.

See that fella lurking behind Tammy Slaton in this photo? That’s her husband, folks!

Where did things go wrong?

A source just told The Sun that Slaton has assembled a legal team and will be filing for divorce any day now.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” the insider went on, adding:

“He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program.”

Tammy, as outlined above, is in the opposite situation. She’s all about her health these days.

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack,” the Sun source claimed a couple days ago, emphasizing that Tammy has the support of her loved ones.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining,” continues this new report.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.

“They got married after just knowing each other over the course of weeks, in rehab, and he’s still there.”

t

t