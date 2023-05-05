Jenelle Evans Bashes Chelsea Houska: She’s Exploiting Her Kids For Money!

It’s been several years since Jenelle Evans was fired by MTV, and these days, she supports herself (and her three kids and unemployed husband) by posting OnlyFans content.

But even though she’s been away from the world of Teen Mom for quite some time, Jenelle still has a tendency to obsess over the lives of her former castmates — especially the more successful ones (which is all of them).

Chelsea Houska basically took the opposite path of Jenelle’s, and her life has only gotten better since she said goodbye to MTV.

So naturally, Jenelle melts into a puddle of rage and ency every time she lays eyes on Chelsea.

Evans’ fixation on Houska is, quite frankly, super weird and more than a little creepy.

Fans have been commenting on Jenelle’s obsession with Chelsea for years, and the situation has really come to a head in recent months.

Earlier this year, Houska and husband Cole DeBoer launched their own HGTV home renovation show.

Chelsea and Cole are the newest stars of the HGTV network! (Photo via Instagram)

Down Home Fab became an instant hit and was promptly renewed for a second season.

And Jenelle has been seething ever since.

The latest evidence of Evans’ rage comes from a very unexpected place.

Chelsea Houska cuddles up with son Watson in this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

Earlier this week, Chelsea posted the photo above, along with a caption about her love for her 5-year-old son.

“I will take these sweet Watson snuggles for as long as I can!” Houska wrote.

“Featuring the @aubree.says Aztec Print Throw. We mean it when we say every home needs this blanket!” her caption continued.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer recently bought some new property. (Photo via Instagram)

“Shop now for the perfect Mother’s Day gifts!”

Obviously, Chelsea profited from giving a shout-out to the company that made the blanket, but just about every reality star with a sizable following posts some sponsored content from time to time.

Jenelle has benefitted from such deals many times in the past, but for some reason (jealousy) she took issue with Chelsea’s post.

Jenelle Evans is front and center here, speaking to her followers about her health concerns. (Photo via Instagram)

“Had to throw an ad in there,” Evans commented, adding face-palm and eye-roll emojis for good measure.

Yes, Jenelle is shading someone for doing something she’s done many times herself.

We’re used to hypocrisy and misguided rage from Evans, but this is surprising even by her standards.

Jenelle Evans reacts here on TikTok to losing out on a supposedly major endorsement deal. (Photo via TikTok)

We’re sure part of the problem is that Jenelle is no longer receiving those lucrative sponsored content deals.

But the biggest issue seems to be her jealousy toward Chelsea, a woman who was confronted by many of the same setbacks that Jenelle faced, but who was able to overcome them and build a truly enviable life.

And so, Jenelle will continue to hurl insults at this woman who serves as a living reminder of what might have been.

Fortunately, Chelsea’s too busy winning to pay attention.