Tammy Slaton Ditches Wheelchair, Looks Healthier Than Ever in New Instagram Photo

Tammy Slaton appears to have done it, folks.

On April 30, the 1000-Lb Sisters star posed for a photo alongside her sister, Amy, and an unnamed friend.

The TLC personality was standing on her own in the image, which Tammy uploaded to her Instagram Stories page, with the wheelchair she previously used nowhere in sight.

As you can see below, Slaton came across in especially good spirits as she smiled for the camera and seriously looked more slimmed down than ever before:

It’s been quite a journey for Tammy Slaton.

To kick off 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4, the reality star tipped the scales at 717 pounds. She broke down in tears when she saw this number on the scale.

Fast forward about a year? Cut through Tammy’s stint in a rehab facility?

And Slaton has dropped over 300 pounds!

“I need to get to 550 lbs. for me to be approved for surgery,” Tammy said on the February 7 episode of the aforementioned series.

“Until then, I hate getting on a scale. My worst fear is gaining weight. I don’t want to disappoint my family or myself.”

Tammy then stepped on the scale in the footage and the doctor revealed she was all the way down to 534 pounds. Wow!

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said at the time. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

Since this episode was filmed, Tammy has, indeed, gone under the knife.

Clearly confident in her fresh figure, Tammy has been sharing numerous photos of herself online, flaunting the impressive weight loss.

This is the first snapshot we’ve seen of late, however, that features Slaton standing up on her own.

She’s not even using an oxygen tank.

Fans have watched Tammy and her sibling Amy’s weight loss journeys since 1000-Lb Sisters premiered on TLC in January 2020.

During season 4, Tammy spent time in a rehab facility for her food addiction.

Early on during her stay, she faced a major health scare and was hospitalized, nearly dying in the process.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” sister Amanda Halterman explained after Tammy was placed in a medically induced coma.

She added that their family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for Tammy during the medical crisis.

As for Tammy?

“I don’t remember any of it. Nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital on life support,” she recalled in a confessional on the season 4 opener. “I don’t remember any of it.”

We’re so very proud of Slaton for coming this far.

We just really hope she’s done vaping.