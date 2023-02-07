Tammy Slaton Does It! 1000-Lb. Sisters Hits Weight Loss Goal, Qualifies for Surgery

What a difference a few weeks can make.

On the recent Season 4 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy Slaton was reduced to tears after she tipped the scales inside her Ohio rehab facility at 717 pounds.

This was the most Tammy ever weighed and it placed her health in grave danger.

It also made it impossible for the reality star to go under the knife for gastric bypass surgery.

Tammy Slaton has come a long way on 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a photo from Season 4.

In a sneak peek at the February 7 episode of this same TLC series, however, we learn the steps Slaton has to take in order to be approved for this procedure — and then we learn that she achieved them!

“I need to get to 550 lbs. for me to be approved for surgery,” Tammy says in a clip provided by People Magazine.

“Until then, I hate getting on a scale. My worst fear is gaining weight. I don’t want to disappoint my family or myself.”

Tammy then steps on the scale in the footage and the doctor reveals she’s all the way down to 534 pounds. Wow!

Tammy Slaton looks rather glum in this still image from 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

“Bitch, are you serious,” sibling Amanda exclaims with a big smile on her face. “For real? Tammy, you see that!”

Tammy had previously been told that she had to get under the 550-pound mark to qualify for the aforementioned surgery, which sister Amy underwent years ago.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy says. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

It sure is.

Tammy Slaton looks into the camera here on the 1000-Lb Sisters season premiere.

“I did that!” she goes on in the exciting clip.

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

In her own confessional, Amanda gushes over the news.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for. This is what we’ve been working for,” she says.

“Tammy’s made the goal weight, it might mean she’s finally gonna have surgery. She’s finally gonna get this and the future looks good.”

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

Indeed, this episode was filmed awhile ago.

As you can see in the photo above, and in other recent social media uploads, Tammy has since gone under the knife — and looks absolutely amazing.

“I know there’s several other doctors that she has to get approved from but the way I look at it is, before we can ever go see those people she had to reach that weight loss goal that Dr. Smith had given her and Tammy’s done that,” Amanda concluded in the sneak peek, adding of her sister:

“She’s gonna do the damn thing.”