Ashley Martson ROBBED During Hair Salon Break-in!

Almost two years ago, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith finalized their divorce. At last!

The two had previously set a 90 Day Fiance record for breakups and reconciliations. That is, before Big Ed and Liz.

Ashley has moved on with her life. She is a businesswoman.

Unfortunately, robbers broke in and robbed her hair salon this week. Ashley is posting security video and asking the community for help.

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson took this tearful selfie on the night of her birthday party in New York after the party was crashed by her ex.

On Wednesday, February 1, Ashley Martson took to Instagram to share a security video and a plea for help.

“I am seeking public assistance!” she began. “Anyone in the area of Industrial highway, Do you recognize anyone in this video?”

Ashley wrote: “Early this morning my salon #MartsonHairCompany in East York, PA was burglarized and ransacked!”

“These individuals took well over 30K in products, supplies, shears, dryers,” Ashley listed.

“And,” she revealed, “the safe that contained a gun.” That is so scary!

Ashley then asked that “Anyone with any information or knowledge please contact: Springettsbury Township Police at: 717.757.3525 or DM me. Anonymous tips will be respected! Please share this and Thank You!”

On Thursday Morning, Ashley posted a longer post to reflect upon this crisis — and also upon some silver linings.

“Yesterday was trying for me. I built my salon from nothing straight out of beauty school,” she began.

“Now we’re at almost two years and with the help of my staff,” Ashley cited, “we turned @martsonhaircompany into a success!”

“Somethings we spend a lot of time on at the salon is education @ethos_beauty to perfect our craft,” Ashley wrote.

“Countless hours working in the community,” she went on. “We’ve been to multiple hair shows for not only education but to talk with some of the best in the industry to make the salon a success.”

Ashley affirmed: “We are deserving of our success at the salon as we work very hard day in and day out.”

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson shared this cozy bedroom photo with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“I have cut peoples hair while wiping their tears away, I have made a bride the most beautiful woman in the world on her big day,” Ashley listed. Sometimes, a haircut is more than just a haircut.

“I have done hair for the deceased to make someone look nice for their final goodbye to their loved ones and this world,” she recalled. Again, that likely meant so much to a lot of surviving loved ones.

“I have done so much in these last two years,” Ashley wrote. “My salon, my staff and myself did not deserve what happened to us yesterday!”

“Yes, I have insurance and everything will be replaced,” Ashley confirmed. So that much is good!

“What won’t be replaced is sentimental belongings,” she noted. “Such as shears that cut their child’s first haircut, a spouse who passed away belongings that meant lot to my stylist, a few other belongings of his and more!”

Ashley added: “On top of that, this has triggered serious ptsd in myself stemming from a robbery, rape, and kidnapping I endured at the age of 19 just a few miles from my salon.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ashley Martson got all dolled up for a mock wedding photoshoot, and she looks stunning.

Years ago, we reported on how Ashley survived that horrible ordeal when she was just a teenager.

“I’ll no longer be comfortable in what is my literal dream salon!” she lamented. “Nor will my staff.”

Ashley added: “They stole a lot from us yesterday but not today!”

“Today I will walk in my salon from 10-8 and work beside my amazing stylists @lady.j.hair and @love4hair13 and do what we love,” Ashley vowed.

“The way all my staff came running to the salon when we told them what happened almost made me cry,” she expressed.

“They are amazing and irreplaceable,” Ashley gushed. “You can’t stop us here @martsonhaircompany but nice try!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ashley Martson looks stunning in this low-cut red sundress as she gazes out into the distance.

“A special thank you to the @springettspd and the detectives for working the scene for hours yesterday very diligently and treating us so kindly!” Ashley remarked.

“Also, thank you so much for all the kind words and support from my community, our clients, and everyone else who reached out!” she concluded.

We are saddened to hear that this happened to Ashley and to her place of business.