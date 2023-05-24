Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Lose Legal Battle Amid Ongoing Car Chase Controversy

It’s been a tough week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Last Wednesday, reps for the couple issued a statement alleging that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been involved in a dangerous car chase that nearly resulted in “catastrophe.”

The media responded with blame and skepticism, as some outlets accused Harry and Meghan of creating a dangerous situation, while others cast doubt on their version of events.

Now, Harry has suffered another setback in the form of an unexpected legal defeat.

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Ever since they stepped down as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have not qualified for protection by British police during their visits to the UK.

In court, Harry argued that the protection is still necessary, and he even offered to pay for it himself.

However, a judge has now ruled that it’s not appropriate to allow the duke to pay for “police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy.”

Prince Harry arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Harry last visited London earlier this month in order to attend the coronation on his father, King Charles III.

However, he made the trip alone, and was not joined by Meghan or the couple’s two children.

And insiders say this week’s ruling means that Harry and Meghan likely won’t be returning to the UK for a very long time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York on December 6, 2022. (Getty Images)

According to royal expert Ian Pelham Turner, the ruling is “another major blow” that’s likely to deepen the divide between Harry and his family.

“Harry has already made it clear that he doesn’t feel safe in the U.K. and is building his life in California,” royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence echoed in an interview with Fox News.

“Between the court’s decision this morning and their move out of Frogmore Cottage, I don’t think we should expect to see the Sussex family in the U.K. again for a very long while.”

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

“It’s hard to imagine anything short of a royal funeral or another in-and-out court appearance that would lure Harry — much less Meghan — back to the U.K. anytime soon,” adds Charles biographer Christopher Andersen

So now the Sussexes don’t feel safe in London or New York City.

In the wake of this week’s ruling, reps for the couple have continued to vehemently deny that the couple’s car chase story was some sort of “PR stunt.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN. (Getty Images)

“Respectfully, considering the Duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt,” said Ashley Hansen, a spokesperson for the Sussexes.

“Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”

New York mayor Eric Adams has vowed to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it remains to be seen if the city’s findings will vindicate the Sussexes, or further humiliate them.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.