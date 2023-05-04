Meri Brown Pays Tribute to Late Sister: “Cancer is Stupid”

Meri Brown has taken another moment to keep her late sister memory alive in whatever way she can.

Teresa Kuntz’s This past Tuesday, the Sister Wives star paid tribute to Teresa Kuntz on what would have been the latter’s birthday.

“Never does a May 2 pass without thought of my little sister,” Brown wrote, adding of her loved ones:

“So many conversations missed. So many memories never created.”

As you can see above, the reality star’s message included numerous throwback photos of the sisters… alongside a balloon bunch sticker and a “happy birthday” sticker.

Moreover, Brown added the hashtag “Cancer Is Stupid.”

Kuntz passed away from this illness at age 32 in 2006.

For her part, Brown has continued to honor Kuntz on her birthday since her tragic passing.

In May 2020, she shared a lengthy and emotional Instagram post while speaking about her late sister.

“If you know me at all, you know how much I LOVE Disney. All things Disney. Mr. Walt himself I am fascinated with,” she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of her sister with Mickey Mouse at Disney World.

“If you may have had the pleasure to know my sister Teresa, you would have known that her love for Mickey would have left me in the dust!”

Meri wasn’t done, either.

“I mean, Mickey was where it was at!

“We were lucky enough to have grandparents who lived in southern California, and most summers we got to visit, and always went to Disneyland,” Meri continued.

“Teresa always had a dream of going to Disney World in Florida. When she was diagnosed with cancer, her sweet husband knew it was time to get here there. I’m so glad he did.

“This is one of my favorite photos of her there. What a dream come true for her!!”

A few weeks ago, Meri also honored her mother two years after she died at age 76.

“She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my life without her,” the Sister Wives cast member previously shared on Instagram.

“Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that.

“You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad.

“Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do.

“I love you Mom!”