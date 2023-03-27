Meri Brown Honors Beloved Mom Two Years After Her Sudden Death

Time may have gone by.

But the pain very much remains.

Earlier this week, Sister Wives star Meri Brown jumped on social media to pay tribute to the woman who raised her and loved her through thick and thin:

Her mother, Bonnie.

“Two years. Two years since she graced this earth with her beautiful presence.

“So many things I would have liked to share with her, discuss with her and had her hold my hand and heart through,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner captioned a video posted to Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, March 26.

“This woman, the woman I am honored and blessed to call Mom, was the epitome of strength, kindness and love. To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her.

“She will be forever in my heart and the hearts of so many. She will be forever missed.”

Along with this emotional message, the TLC personality uploaded heartwarming images of Bonnie throughout the years.

About two weeks ago, Meri also penned beautiful words about her late parent, who was 76 at the time of her passing… and yet whose death Brown said at the time was not expected in any way.

On what would have been Bonnie 78th birthday, Meri commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet post on her official Instagram page.

Alongside a photo of Bonnie, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom!”

She continued:

“The most amazing, loving, kind, giving, selfless, Christ-centered, person I had the pleasure of knowing in this lifetime. I miss talking to her, learning from her, and being inspired by her wisdom.”

Back when she lost her mom, Meri wrote that Bonnie passed away “suddenly” and “way too soon,” adding that “76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman.”

Sister Wives viewers were familiar with Bonnie for her occasional series appearances, and also because Bonnie helped her daughter run a bed and breakfast in Utah.

The tragedy clearly affected Brown on a very deep level.

Understandably so, of course.

“I literally don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my life without her,” she continued back then.

“Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that.

“You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad.”

Bonnie’s unexpected passing was chronicled on a Sister Wives episode airing in September 2022.

Reflecting on how she remembers the day of her death “very clearly and in great detail,” Brown said on air:

“Being alone in my car and on the way to her, praying I would get there before it was too late, was hard enough as it was, but then to get the call that she had passed was truly heartbreaking.”