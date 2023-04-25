She’s Outta There! Meri Brown Moves Back to Utah

Meri Brown is embarking on a brand new chapter in life.

We mean this more or less literally.

According to a Zillow listing available online, the TLC personality’s Flagstaff, Arizona home was put up for rent on Monday, April 24.

The residence will be available (for $5,800 per month) for move-in on May 15.

Shortly after this posting went viral, blogger Without a Crystal Ball shared an Instagram post alleging that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner was “spotted with a moving truck, a film crew and Kody Brown over the weekend.”

Meri — who announced her marriage was over back on January 10 — has since updated her personal and business address to Parowan, Utah.

She had moved to Arizona about five years ago along with Kody and sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

In November 2021, however, Christine split from her polygamous spouse and quickly relocated to Utah; Janelle has always walked away from an unhealthy relationship, although we believe she still resides in Flagstaff.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” a joint statement posted to Meri and Kody’s respective Instagram pages read three months ago.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

In the ensuing weeks, Meri has undergone a makeover and has posted a number of inspirational messages on social media.

Four days ago, in fact, Meri said she wanted to let Instagram followers in on a “secret,” writing on her account:

The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have.

If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different. The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself.

Don’t give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals.

Looking ahead, TLC is filming new episodes of this series for Sister Wives Season 18.

It will likely include Meri interacting a decent amount with Kody, as the mother of one has emphasized she has no hard feelings against her ex.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him,” Meri told critics in January.

This stance may explain why some people out there think Meri may still get back together with Kody someday.