Meri Brown Exhibits Bizarre Behavior, Prompts Sister Wives Fans to Wonder: Is She Okay?!?

Has Meri Brown finally lost it?

Has the pressure of her ongoing personal situation — saga, really — finally caused a crack in her typically strong and proud armor?

Simply put, is Meri Brown okay?

Sister Wives fans are now asking these important questions.

Meri Brown and close friend Jenn Sullivan are very good pals. This is a photo of them.

Late last week, Brown and long-time friend Jenn Sullivan sat down for an Instagram Live exchange with the former’s social media followers.

This was not atypical. The pair does so on a near-weekly basis.

However, with Meri — wearing dark, heavy eyeliner for the recording, along with a pink zip-up jacket — seemed to stumble on her words slightly as she introduced their show (Fridays with Friends) — and, at one point, slammed the table hard enough to cause the camera to shake.

Elsewhere… she repeatedly welcomed her friend and introduced the episode multiple times, as the hosts frequently devolved into fits of giggles.

We’re up close and personal here with Meri Brown. The Sister Wives star is staring right into the camera.

Because they were just enjoying each other’s company?

Because perhaps they imbibed some alcohol?

Sure, either is possible and neither would be controversial in any way, shape or form.

But Meri is going through a lot these days. She just put her Arizona home up for sale and moved back to Utah.

Meri Brown looks great in this photo. Do you think she got work done?

Back in January, of course, she and Kody Brown announced the end of their relationship.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the TLC personalities said in a joint statement.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

The thing is, Meri didn’t really want to end up here.

Despite her romance having fallen apart years ago, the reality star said on numerous occasions that she maintained hope for some kind of reconciliation.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told,” Meri added on January 10.

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

Add this all up and it does make sense that Meri could be suffering some sort of breakdown.

“Meri is so weird,” one person wrote as a comment in response to Meri’s behavior on camera this past Friday.

“How many times can one human say the word welcome…” someone else wondered.

In March, as she so often does on social media, Meri posted an uplifting message in an attempt to turn her pain into societal progress.

“Thinking this morning about how different life is now than what I had planned, and the things that are important to me and have helped me through this season,” she wrote.

“Pause, pivot, and protect are so important and help ground me. I just wanted to share with you!”

d

h