Jackson Roloff Leg Bowing Worries Fans: Will He Need Another Surgery?

No one questions that Zach and Tori Roloff care about their children’s safety and health.

The Little People, Big World couple love their kids. They also have the resources to provide them with better care than the majority of parents.

A couple of years ago, Jackson (who will turn 6 this month) underwent surgery in the hopes of correcting an alarming trend in his leg growth.

Now, a new look at him has fans fearing that it wasn’t enough. Will he require another, more serious surgery?

This week, Tori Roloff used her Instagram Story to show 1-year-old Josiah playing in a mini Jeep toy. The baby-slash-toddler was driving it around and cackling with delight.

Meanwhile, Jackson also played with his brother.

At one point, he darted forward and placed one single rock on the hood of the toy vehicle. A hood ornament, perhaps?

Jackson did not appear to have any problem with mobility — that is, moving from Point A to Point B. He did this with the usual focus and excitement of a child who is just days away from his sixth birthday.

However, Jackson’s legs have grown with dramatic curves. Most people know this as being “bow-legged.” Tori and Zach have addressed Jackson’s legs in the past.

In Tori’s story post, his different leg growth was conspicuous. At times, his right foot was to the left of his left foot as he stepped, as if his legs were on the verge of wrapping around each other.

We can see for ourselves that Jackson’s legs have an inward curve. That is not the work of his knees, but of his bone growth.

Naturally, some commenters on social media became borderline invasive (okay, more than borderline) in their responses.

“What a beautiful family!! Love watching your show!! are there any more surgeries to straighten out his legs?” one fan said.

“I thought Jackson had surgery to fix his legs?” demanded another, referring to Jackson’s 2021 procedure.

“Jackson’s legs getting more and more arched,” wrote a different commenter. “This child must be very uncomfortable to walk.”

Even though Jackson is athletic and active, there are real worries about his leg growth.

But his 2021 surgery wasn’t necessarily a bust. All along, Zach and Tori have explained to fans that this isn’t something that just straightens his legs after an operation and recovery time.

Surgeons implanted plates in Jackson’s legs to modify how the bones grow. The hope is that they will straighten, so that he will not require something more invasive and painful.

Less than a year ago, Tori cautioned that it could be “a couple of years” before they know if this procedure was enough to correct the trend.

And late last year, Zach acknowledged that they had not seen any clear results. Not yet.

He also reminded fans that Jackson has achondroplasia, just like Zach and Lilah and Josiah and grandma Amy.

Because of that, he grows more slowly and gains less height. A child of average height would see results much more quickly, because they grow more quickly.