Matt Roloff: Being Engaged is the Best, You Guys!

Matt Roloff has no regrets.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

About two weeks after he finally proposed to girlfriend Caryn Chandler, the Little People, Big World star gave social media followers an idea of just how he’s feeling about the development at the moment.

Spoiler Alert: He’s feeling great!

Looking happy, you two! Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff are so excited to get married.

“What a whirlwind month. I can’t believe April is already over,” Roloff wrote as a caption to a recent Instagram photo.

“Life is wonderful but always moving sooo fast. Today we celebrated Josia’s 1st birthday—- are you kidding me. Never mind April… where did the past year go?? I’ve been super busy building my house, keeping up with growing grandkids, reorganizing the farm, working with Jacob on the new commercial Well/irrigation system (5years in the making.)”

At this point, the father of four references how he’s also been “making TV shows and mostly just enjoying my engagement and Time with Caryn!”

They’re engaged! Caryn Chandler is flashing a gorgeous ring in this photo with her fiance.

It sounds very much, based on this message, that Matt is filming a new season of Little People, Big World.

We’ve gotta imagine it’ll feature his engagement to Chandler.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Roloff gushed to TLC on last month, adding in an interview with the network that pays his bills:

“Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are all smiles while hanging out here in Arizona.

Matt was previously married to Amy Roloff, who also helps to anchor Little People, Big World.

The pair share four children: Zach Roloff, 32, Molly Roloff, 29, Jeremy Roloff, 32, and Jacob, 26.

He and Chandler met back when the latter worked as the manager of Roloff Farms, which has prompted a bit of controversy here and there.

Three years ago, Amy accused Matt of cheating on her with Chandler.

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time, on our farm,” Amy emphasized in 2019.

She didn’t cite Caryn by name, but went on to add at the time:

“And I believe – this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on.

“And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are out and about and having a blast in this photo.

Matt has mostly denied these kinds of allegations.

“Caryn and I have developed a great friendship over the years,” Matt told TLC producers in a confessional at the beginning of their romance in 2017.

“Her sense of logic and my sense of logic are very compatible…

“Everybody, I believe, have different people that they jive with at different stages of your life. I have absolutely no regrets looking back over Amy and I’s 26 years of marriage.

“We outgrew each other in some way, and now, my heart’s open for Caryn.”

