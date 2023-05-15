Mackenzie Edwards: I’m Done with My Violent and Effed Up Husband! Once and for All!

Mackenzie Edwards is done.

She has had it.

She is really, truly, officially and completely moving on.

For good this time.

On Sunday, the mother of three wrote the following on her Instagram Story:

“Sometimes you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that’s not gonna work for me in this new season. Or ever again.”

Mackenzie penned this post on Mother’s Day.

She shares son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens and she shares second son Jagger and a daughter named Stella with Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

As you can see above, Mackenzie doesn’t cite Ryan by name, but she did share the profound quote about one month after her estranged husband was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison.

Ryan will be behind bars for this period of time after he was arrested on multiple occasions over just a few weeks.

He accused Mackenzie of infidelity this spring… and then he released lewd photos of her online… and then he destroyed her house… and then he was found unconscious after an apparent overdose.

Ryan had previously been in and out of rehab numerous times over the years.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are headed for divorce court. (Photo via Instagram)

Following the aforementioned sentencing, Mackenzie told The Sun that she actually pushed for her spouse to get even more jail time.

“It’s a start. He’s an addict,” she told the outlet ​following Judge Gary Starnes’ decision issued at the Hamilton County court. “There are four other charges pending.”

However, mere hours later, the social media influencer took to Instagram to share a different viewpoint.

“Stop talking down on people who lost their way and start praying they find their way,” she shared in an April 20 Instagram Story.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Mackenzie – whose 2017 wedding to the Tennessee native was filmed as part of season 6 of the MTV series Teen Mom – filed for divorce from Ryan on February 27.

She was granted both a restraining order and temporary custody order for their two children at the time of filing.

In April, body camera footage from a police officer called to Mackenzie’s home was made public.

It featured broken windows and walls covered with graffiti and slurs, with one such message reading:

“You slutting around is why this house felt cold and alone. I just could not stand you.”

As we’ve written before, it’s VERY clear at this point that Ryan Edwards needs serious help. Let’s hope he gets it.

T