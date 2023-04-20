Ryan Edwards Sentenced to 1 Year In Prison For Harassing Estranged Wife Mackenzie Standifer

It looks like Ryan Edwards will finally be experiencing some real consequences.

If you’ve been keeping up with the former Teen Mom star’s many brushes with the law (no easy feat), then you know that Ryan has been arrested several times this year, yet somehow, he kept getting released.

Thankfully, it looks as though police in Hamilton County, Tennessee have finally realized that Edwards represents a major threat to himself and others.

Ryan went in front of a judge today and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot. We’ve lost track how many it’s been now for him. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards was in court on charges of “Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection.”

He was arrested for those charges on March 1, just two days after his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, filed for divorce.

Ryan was released on bail the following day, and most of the charges he’s accumulated this year were dropped when he went before a judge on March 14.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

On that day, Edwards reached a plea deal on get off relatively easy:

He would be forced to complete six months of rehab, wear a GPS monitor, and have zero contact with Mackenzie.

That took care of the stalking and harassment charges, and Ryan’s judge declared that the charge for possession of a controlled substance would also be dismissed once he completed six months of substance abuse treatment.

But in a development that didn’t come as much of a surprise, Ryan proved unable to comply with the terms of that agreement.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

The 35-year-old checked out of rehab less than two weeks after beginning treatment.

Just four days later, on April 7, Ryan was once again arrested for stalking and harassing Mackenzie.

He was taken into custody after police found him passed out in his vehicle.

As longtime Teen Mom fans know, Ryan Edwards has had many, many brushes with the law. (Photo via MTV)

Ryan would not submit to a blood test, but he admitted to snorting an unspecified powder, and he was found to be in possession of what police believed to be heroin.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” reads an ​affidavit about the arrest.

“A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It’s from an episode of Teen Mom.

“He was supposed to be in Austin, Texas. He was admitted March 16 and was discharged April 3,” Judge Gary Starnes said this afternoon, referring to Ryan’s brief stint in rehab.

Today’s sentence was handed down in response to Edwards’ failure to complete rehab.

He has yet to be sentenced for the most recent harassment and possession charges — and needless to say, he could be locked up for a very long time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing situation as new information becomes available.