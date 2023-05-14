Tammy Slaton: Yup, I Have a New Boyfriend! Already!

As previously detailed in excited fashion, Tammy Slaton isn’t using a wheelchair much these days.

She’s moving better than ever.

And yet:

We had no idea the 1000-Lb Sisters star could move this fast!

According to The Sun, Slaton is dating someone named Greg Morgan.

The TLC personality has been seeing the Indiana-based TikTok user after the two allegedly met on this video-themed social media platform.

An insider close to the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member explained to the aforementioned outlet:

“Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off.

“They’ve been seeing each other for about a month now. He’s come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky.”

Wow, huh?

This romantic news comes just a few weeks after we learned that Tammy’s marriage to Caleb Willingham came to an end after just seven months.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb himself confirmed the split, telling folks that Tammy made the call and admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. The marriage now appears to be over.

The estranged spouses met inside of a rehab facility in Ohio and then exchanged vows in that same building’s parking lot last November.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” The Sun previously reported.

“He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working his program.”

A source also claimed that Willingham had promised to move closer to Kentucky after she left rehab… only he never went through with this move.

Tammy Slaton is looking great these days, isn’t she? We’re so very proud of her.

Tammy and Caleb remain legally married, but the latter wrote in late April that the relationship only exists now “on paper only.”

Conversely, The Sun writes that Morgan has already met Slaton’s loved ones.

The publication’s source said the new couple stopped by sister Amy’s home for a visit this month, where Greg met Tammy’s nephews Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months.

“They’ve been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he’ll visit again, because things get tough around her filming schedule,” a second insider says.

One way to get around this obstacle, though?

Morgan could join the show!

Reached for comment by In Touch Weekly and asked if he’s really dating Slaton, Morgan reportedly referred to 1000-Lb Sisters and told the tabloid:

“Tune in the next season you might get what you’re waiting for.”

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

Tammy isn’t exactly keeping the romance a secret, either.

The two have communicated over TikTok for all to see recently, with Slaton writing simply on Greg’s page: “Aww you love me.”

Concluded The Sun when delving into where things went wrong between Tammy and Caleb:

“She didn’t want a long-distance relationship and certainly isn’t able to care for someone else at this point in her recovery…

“Tammy’s sisters [are] encouraging her to just move on.”

