Ryan Edwards Destroys Wife’s Home, Scrawls Death Threats All Over the Walls

With nearly every passing day, we learn new and troubling information about the downward spiral that led to Ryan Edwards getting arrested last month.

And also passing out from apparent drug intake.

Back in late February, Ryan’s wife Mackenzie filed for divorce and for a restraining order after Edwards accused her of cheating in very public fashion.

He also shared scantily-clad photos of his spouse at the time (without her permission) and allegedly trashed the home he had been sharing with her.

Now, meanwhile, The Sun has obtained photos of this house from the official police report that was filed on the day Ryan was arrested this past winter, February 10.

These photos depict EXTENSIVE damage Edwards inflicted to the property, including numerous messages he scrawled on Mackenzie’s walls.

One such message?

“You slutting around is why this house felt cold and alone. I just could not stand you.”

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot. We’ve lost track how many it’s been now for him.

Another such message?

“You did this to yourself. Idc lie to everyone else but you know the truth… don’t get an Only Fans.”

And another?

“God why do you have to be so sexy but such a slt. Being a slt is okay when you’re not breaking two kids hearts… Pick the bible up. I go to church with you but I don’t ever wanna SEE YOU.”

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Edwards was arrested on this occasion for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and order of protection violation.

About a month later, Edwards was arrested once more for DUI and drug possession.

He was found this time around unconscious while inside of a running vehicle.

His truck had reportedly hit a curb and was simply stopped in the middle of the road; cops had to pray the door open with a lockout kit.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

The police report from this booking went on as follows:

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness.

“A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder.

“Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

Ryan Edwards has battled an addiction to drugs for years. We hope he’s now all clean and sober. (Photo via MTV)

Edwards has been in jail since this most recent arrest. He’s due in court today for a hearing.

Among other messages he wrote on the wall in February, Edwards continually pressed the infidelity issue… while threatening Mackenzie and bringing up their children.

“I was as real as you will ever get… You made two kids suffer,” he penned.

And also: “I was the good one. Damn! You alone did this. F**k you damn near had me thinking it was me.”

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards look cute and cozy in this photo of the couple together. (Photo via Instagram)

After officers responded to Mackenize’s 911 last month, they found the refrigerator turned over and everything inside spilled onto the floor.

They found kitchen cabinets either broken or open with the items inside thrown out onto the floor and the counter.

There was even a rifle out of its safe, just sitting there.

Children’s toys were broken sitting on the kitchen island, and there was graffiti on the cabinets, microwave, and windows.

Horrifying stuff all around.

Having violated the terms of his parole via his March arrest, Edwards is likely to remain behind bars for a very long time.